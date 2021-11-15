Wild memories: The last time the Bills scored 21 or more points in a third quarter

After another three-and-out by Carolina, a 60-yard Kelly to Thomas connection took the Bills deep into the red zone, where Darick Holmes rolled in from three yards. The Panthers were clearly rattled on the next series, with Frank Reich recovering his own fumble on second down before throwing a pass intended for Don Beebe that was intercepted and returned for a score by Kurt Schulz.

That strange 1995 game had plenty of storylines: Kelly squared off against his former backup in a game with just 10 completed passes between the two teams – Kelly was 4-for-21, and Reich was 6-21.

According to statmuse.com, the 22.7 combined completion percentage ranks fifth-worst in NFL history; coincidentally, the game with the worst-ever completion percentage was a Bills-Jets affair in 1974, which Buffalo won, 16-12. Joe Namath was 2-for-18 passing in that game, while Bills' QB Joe Ferguson was just 0-2 in an offense dominated by O.J. Simpson.

Joining Reich in that game on Carolina, which had earned the nickname "Buffalo Bills South" in assembling its roster, were Beebe (one catch for eight yards), Pete Metzelaars (no catches on two targets) and Carlton Bailey, who started at inside linebacker. Obviously, the current Bills regime has been dubbed "Carolina North," so the more things change ...

