Last month, the Buffalo Bills released 173-pound receiver Isaiah McKenzie, officially starting a search to get more production from the slot position.

Could 173-pound USC receiver Jordan Addison be available with the 27th overall pick in the NFL draft on April 27? ESPN’s Todd McShay thinks so. He mocked Addison to the Bills in his latest projection.

“He doesn’t have ideal measurables, is a lean-framed guy and has short arms, but he’s got deep speed and he tracks the ball beautifully,” McShay said during a video conference Wednesday.

McShay mocked Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba to Tennessee at No. 11, Boston College’s Zay Flowers to Seattle at 20 and TCU’s Quentin Johnston to Baltimore at 22.

Over the last decade, an average of 4.2 receivers have been selected in the first round, including 1.3 in the top 10. In just the last three drafts, Justin Jefferson (Minnesota), Jaylen Waddle (Miami), Ja’Marr Chase (Cincinnati), Chris Olave (New Orleans) and Garrett Wilson (New York Jets) have established themselves as elite players.

“We’ve gotten spoiled in the last few years with these wide receivers,” McShay said. “It’s hard to keep up with that pace. This class doesn’t have a true top-10 receiver, but there is still good depth.”

Addison was listed at 5-foot-10 at scouting combine, and his weight was fourth-lightest among the 50 measured receivers. But his production makes him a first-round prospect.

In two years for Pittsburgh, Addison had 60 catches for 666 yards and four touchdowns, and 100 catches for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns, winning the Biletnikoff Award in 2021 as the nation’s top receiver.

Addison transferred to USC last year and caught passes from Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams. Addison had 59 catches for 895 yards and eight touchdowns. Intriguing to teams should be his versatility – he did a bulk of his work at Pitt from the slot, but moved outside for USC. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.49 seconds at the combine. The Bills were represented at his pro day in Los Angeles.

“When the ball is in the air, his ability to adjust to it, to run under it and the second gear you look for – he has all those things,” McShay said. “I know he’s undersized, but he’s played inside and outside and I just like his agility. He’s one of the best route-runners in the class and is a really confident pass-catcher.

“His acceleration and suddenness – he’s a dynamic athlete. He won’t be a No. 1, but a solid 2 or a great 3 in this league.”

The Bills have a 1 in Stefon Diggs, but after his 108 catches, the next-closest receiver was Gabe Davis (48). Creating production from the slot was a season-long issue to the point the Bills brought Cole Beasley out of retirement in December.

In the second round, McShay mocked Iowa cornerback Riley Moss to the Bills.

Moss, 23, totaled 148 tackles, 37 pass break-ups and 11 interceptions in 54 games for the Hawkeyes.