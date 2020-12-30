 Skip to main content
Wide receiver Gary Jennings Jr. visits Bills
Wide receiver Gary Jennings Jr. visits Bills

Los Angeles Chargers at Buffalo Bills

Bills General Manager Brandon Beane watches warm-ups before the game with the Chargers Nov. 29 at Bills Stadium in Orchard Park.

 James P. McCoy / Buffalo News

Wide receiver Gary Jennings Jr. visited the Bills on Tuesday, according to the league's daily report.

A fourth-round pick out of West Virginia by the Seahawks, Jennings spent a week on the Ravens' practice squad this month. 

He had spent late last season, the offseason and training camp with the Miami Dolphins. He has yet to appear in an NFL game. 

Listed at 6-1, 215 pounds, he had 168 receptions for 2,294 yards and 17 touchdowns in 50 games at West Virginia and was named second-team All-Big 12 in 2017. 

