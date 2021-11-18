Wide receiver Gabriel Davis stays patient after explosive game Sunday

Gabriel Davis knows how to make the most of limited chances. The second-year wide receiver was targeted three times Sunday. All three were in the third quarter, and all three resulted in catches. Those three catches were good for 105 yards, the longest a 49-yard reception. Buffalo scored the very next play.

It was his second time passing 100 yards in a game as a Buffalo Bill, and by far his most of the season. Prior to the blowout win over the Jets, Davis’ season high was 40 yards, set in Week 1. He’s had three games without a catch.

Davis admits he feels out of place sometimes on the sidelines while waiting for his chances, but he’s stayed patient.

“It’s definitely a hard situation to be to in, to be able to not get that many reps, but to still have to go out there and execute in such big opportunities like that,” he said Thursday. “I’m obviously just happy I was able to come down with all those balls and make those plays.

As a rookie last year, he finished with 599 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on 35 catches. Now, through nine games, he’s at 238 yards and two touchdowns on 13 catches – on pace for less in each category. He balances a competitive nature with understanding that this simply happens when a receiving corps is as deep as the Bills’ corps is.

