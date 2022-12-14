Wide receiver Cole Beasley on Bills' return: 'I just knew I still wanted to play'

The Buffalo Bills signed veteran wide receiver Cole Beasley to the practice squad on Tuesday, but the conversations had been happening behind the scenes since just after Thanksgiving.

A few factors led to the eventual signing: a need at receiver, Beasley’s desire to keep playing and honest conversations among Beasley, general manager Brandon Beane and coach Sean McDermott about how the last stint ended.

Beasley reached out to Beane in November, letting Beane know he was interested in playing for the Bills again. Beane began to discuss the potential internally, before checking in with Beasley again after the New England game. At that point, it was still a numbers game with the roster, as it was when Beane called once more last Friday.

“Late last week, I called him and just said, 'Listen, Cole, I don't know if I can get you on the 53 (man-roster). You know, we'd be interested in bringing you back, but you'd have to be open to a practice squad spot.' And so, he said he was,” Beane said.

“You look to add players that you think can help your football team, so that's the situation here,” McDermott said Wednesday. “I think Isaiah (McKenzie) has done some good things, (Jamison) Crowder before that did some nice things, also, and we're seeing if we can improve some of what we're doing offensively in this case.”

Crowder injured his ankle during Week 4 against the Ravens and is on injured reserve. Beane said it is “still a possibility” that Crowder returns, but the timeline is cloudy. Wide receiver Jake Kumerow is also on injured reserve with an ankle injury, leaving the Bills with four wide receivers on the active roster. But, outside of just sheer numbers, Beasley’s role in the slot and his familiarity with the Bills made him a prime candidate to bring back in mid-December.

“The plan at the beginning of the year was Isaiah and Crowder were going to kind of split the role,” Beane said. “And Cole kind of fills what we've lost with Crowder from that standpoint.”

Beasley played two games for the Buccaneers this season, Week 3 and Week 4, with four catches for 17 yards on five targets. His time on the field was limited, playing just 14% of snaps on offense in his first game with Tampa Bay, and 6% in the second. He announced his retirement in October, but still felt the itch.

“I just knew I still wanted to play,” Beasley said. “The retirement was more of it wasn’t the situation I thought it was going to be going to Tampa. So, all I knew is that wasn’t where I wanted to be.”

Though Ken Dorsey has taken over as offensive coordinator, Beasley said the offense overall and the terminology felt similar. Though he said he feels game ready, it is too soon to forecast whether he will play Saturday, as the Bills host the Dolphins on a short week.

“I don’t know. Kind of see how I feel today, and we’ll see where everything goes, but I don’t have too much information on that right now,” Beasley said.

To stay ready from a conditioning standpoint, the 33-year-old receiver played basketball, as he had in the past. His rapport with quarterback Josh Allen – who checked in with Beane as the talks between the general manager and Beasley continued – helps the quick re-acclimation. Beasley has been an asset to the Bills on third down, with Allen’s trust in him clear.

“When it comes to zone coverages, he knows where defenders should be at,” Allen said. “He knows leverages, he knows what windows that I'm looking at. And he's just got such a good feel. If he's not seeing me, he's going to find a window where he can see me and, again, just smart where he knows when it's man or zone. We run different concepts with him because he can read, basically, two guys at one time, which not everybody can do.”

Allen and other teammates have welcomed his return, as Beasley is the latest in a spate of players to come back to Buffalo for a second stint. Beasley said Wednesday that he “didn’t like the way things ended” last season in Buffalo. That led first to his trade request, and more recently, to a hope to smooth things over.

“A lot of different reasons,” Beasley said, when asked why his last stint did not end how he hoped. “As we know, the last two years were difficult on everybody. I don’t really want to go into all the things that we talked about with me and Brandon and coach McDermott, but there needed to be some conversations there that we needed to have. I’m just happy that we all could do that as men and talk about it and resolve issues.”

In August, Beasley tweeted that “things changed within the organization,” prompting the split. Throughout everything, Beasley said nothing impacted his relationships within the locker room, and there were no lingering issues.

“I don’t think I would be here if there were, and there’s never been any problem with teammates in the locker room, love these guys to death,” he said. “We’ve been talking the whole season.”

He said his issues outside of the organization stemmed mainly from “the internet world," he said. Beasley was vocal on social media about a range of topics, most prominently Covid-19 and the vaccine. More recently, he had expressed he was not interested in coming back to Buffalo, and had tweeted as recently as Nov. 3 that he was in agreement with a fan who was glad he wasn’t in Buffalo, replying “you and me both.”

“I loved the fan base here,” Beasley said Wednesday. “There were some times last year where I would get some stuff from people, and it would be a little frustrating, just because before it wasn’t like that. So, it was a change. Nobody’s perfect. I didn’t handle everything how I wanted to, and a lot of that was a big reason I wanted to come back as well.”

Beasley joins another returned-to-Buffalo-receiver on the practice squad in John Brown. With updated league rules, practice squad players are allowed three game day call-ups in the regular season before they must be signed to the active roster, and unlimited in the postseason. Brown has been called up twice.

Beane said that bringing in Beasley did not eliminate the possibility that the team would bring in wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who is still a free agent. Beckham visited with the Bills earlier this month, in between visits with the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys.

“We haven't closed any doors,” Beane said. “We had a good visit with him, and that's probably the extent of it. Signing Cole to the practice squad doesn't mean we would rule anything out. Again, we're just kind of going to move forward with the guys we got right now, though.”

Beane also said the move to bring Beasley back was separate from any timeline for Beckham, who expressed his hope to just play in the postseason as he returns from a second ACL surgery.

“I think every situation is its own, and so, respect the fact that he wants to make sure he's mentally, physically ready, and we had a good visit, really did,” Beane said. “And so, it's just one of those ones we're not going to close the door on. We'll keep it open as long as it's an option. But yes, it has to work for him. And it has to work for us.”