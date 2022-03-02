Wide receiver at No. 25? There will be someone good on board for the Bills

INDIANAPOLIS – There are going to be some good wide receivers on the draft board when pick No. 25 comes around for the Buffalo Bills.

It’s a lock.

Combine Observations: Decision on whether to return training camp to St. John Fisher expected soon General Manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott confirmed Tuesday at the NFL scouting combine that a return to St. John Fisher College in Pittsford is a consideration. The Bills have conducted training camp at home in Orchard Park the past two years because of the NFL’s protocols put in place to deal with Covid-19.

Will the Bills take one? It’s way too early for even the Bills to know.

But there is going to be a lot of debate among fans right up through first-round draft day April 28 on whether the Bills should take or pass on an elite wideout.

A big reason it’s going to be an option is the wealth of edge-rush talent in the 2022 NFL Draft class. Indications are that six edge rushers could be taken in the first 20 or so picks. ESPN analyst Mel Kiper has seven edge rushers going in the top 24 in his latest mock draft.

Combine Observations: Sean McDermott, Brian Daboll downplay any talk of a rift The Buffalo Bills’ head coach and his former offensive coordinator both largely downplayed any significant differences during their respective news conferences Tuesday at the NFL scouting combine.

Throw in two quarterbacks and five or six offensive linemen in the top 24, and some position is going to get pushed down the board.

“Wide receivers will be punished,” NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah said. “They’re going to get punished because there’s so many of them.”

The current consensus among draft analysts has Southern California’s Drake London and Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson as sure-fire top 20 picks.