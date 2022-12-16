 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Why the map of the winter storm looks like the Bills' logo ... again

  • Updated
On the football side, having a full crowd generates noise that complicates the opposing QB’s ability to call plays. And on the revenue side, more fans equates to more parking, concessions and merchandise revenues. Having fans not show up is, simply put, money lost.

Last month, a GIF of the map posted on Twitter by extreme weather enthusiast Colin McCarthy caught the eye of Bills fan Kali Mariakas, who noticed the pattern and colors resembled a Bills logo. She took to social media to see if others saw what she saw

And so here we are again with another storm expected, and again, Western New Yorkers are seeing the Bills logo. 

Andrea Simon took to Twitter and put the maps from the two storms side by side and noted, "Every time, I swear."

So we checked in with longtime meteorologist Don Paul  about what is going on with the maps. 

Paul said the southwest wind is creating the lake-effect snow band and it just happens to align with the red banner in the Bills logo or, more technically, "The wind vector, which creates lake effect snow, lines up with the Bills logo, from 250° on the compass."

