Why Sean McDermott and Brandon Beane find value in attending NFL scouting combine

“I just value this time to be able to look the player in the eye,” he said. “It's not like you get that with every player. You have a certain number of formal interviews that I'm able to sit in there for.

“Again, this is a piece of the puzzle. There are many pieces to the puzzle that go into it. We have 30 visits coming up and we have pro days and private workouts and Zoom interviews. There are so many different opportunities to meet the player. I'm not going to be able to go to every pro day, to go to every private workout or anything like that, so it's good to be able to get my eyes on them here. It’s good to be able to see – I'm 6-foot-3. It's good to be able to stand next to them or look at his legs and be like, ‘Oh, this guy is 6-3, or he's got thick legs.’ Whatever it is. It's good to be around the guys and see them work out and get to put a face to who you've been watching on tape.”