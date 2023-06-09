Ja’Marcus Ingram is comfortable in the underdog role.

In fact, it’s the only one the Buffalo Bills’ cornerback has ever played.

Ingram, 25, played just one varsity season of high school football as a senior. He walked on in college at Utah State, and transferred twice, eventually ending his career at the University at Buffalo. He went undrafted in 2022, but signed with the Bills as an unrestricted free agent.

“It’s pretty familiar to me, because that’s always been my story,” Ingram said of being an underdog. “I don’t get too low or too high because I know where I come from and the things that I’ve been through to get me to this point. It’s always been that road for me, but I know I belong.”

When considering who might start opposite Tre’Davious White at cornerback for the Bills in 2023, Ingram’s name is not frequently among the first mentioned. Kaiir Elam, a first-round pick in 2022; Christian Benford; and Dane Jackson all receive more attention. Ingram, however, should not be overlooked.

The Bills also have seventh-round pick Alex Austin at the position and signed former Minnesota Vikings corner Cameron Dantzler Sr. on Wednesday.

“With Ja’Marcus, he’s fully in the mix, no different than Benford and Kaiir and Dane for one of our legit corner spots and probably has been one of the brighter lights of the last year just because he’s big, he’s strong, he’s fast. He’s smart,” defensive backs coach John Butler said recently. “He has versatility, too. We can move him around. He’s a chess piece.

“With a lot of these guys – Dane Jackson spent almost a year on the practice squad covering John Brown and Cole Beasley – you can evaluate that player then, because you’re like, ‘If they can run with John Brown ...’ In Ja’Marcus’ case, if he’s covering Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis, you’re like, ‘That’s not too bad, let’s keep evaluating him.’ He’s definitely fully in the mix with all those guys competing for an opportunity, not only for a roster spot, but for a chance to play.”

Butler believes strongly in working as much with the last defensive back on the team’s depth chart as he works with the first, and that philosophy paid off last year, given how many injury issues impacted the secondary. There is no fear of needing to call up a player from the practice squad and putting them right into a game.

“That just gives me confidence, because a lot of times you hear about not necessarily having that opportunity being an undrafted guy,” Ingram said. “In other places, you might not feel like you really have a shot, but here, they really believe in developing guys. ... That gives me a lot of confidence, that they believe in me and see me as a guy who can compete for the job. They don’t treat me any different from the first-round guys, so that gives me a lot of self-confidence to know, ‘They believe in me, so I can believe in myself as well.”

A 6-foot-2, 190-pounder, Ingram appeared in two games last season as a rookie, spending most of the year on the practice squad. His most extensive playing time came in Week 3, when he was thrust into the lineup during a brutally hot game in Miami after a combination of injuries and heat-related issues left the Bills extremely thin in the secondary.

Ingram finished with a pair of tackles in playing 24 defensive snaps against the Dolphins. He also played 20 defensive snaps against the Steelers in Week 5.

“Not making the initial 53, I would say a lot of times people would probably just not have the mindset to be ready to play, but every week, I was getting myself ready,” he said. “Wednesdays and Thursdays, I was treating it as if I was going to play at any point in the season, so just preparing myself like I was going to play. I was grateful to get an opportunity that early and just seize the moment. Be prepared and execute when my number was called.”

Ingram has turned some heads during the spring, too.

“I like Ja’Marcus Ingram,” veteran edge rusher Von Miller said after a recent practice. “You know, I said he had a good day and he was like, `No, I didn’t have a good day.’ So I might have missed something. But, you know, he had a good day to me.”

The response, though, showed how Ingram is constantly challenging himself to be better. Ingram has good size at cornerback, and doesn’t shy away from physical play. That’s a requirement in the Bills’ defensive scheme, which values cornerbacks who can tackle.

“I feel like that’s one of my strongest assets, being physical, being big and using my length to my advantage,” Ingram said. “That helps me play a lot better, knowing I’m physical. That’s not a weakness in my game.”

Come training camp, it might also be his ticket to a spot on the 53-man roster.