Why is Colts legend Dwight Freeney rooting for the Bills? Mario Addison and Jerry Hughes

“That’s the thing about Mario that really stands out,” Washington said. “He has so much flexibility in terms of where we like to align him and really depend on the level of execution we can get, depending on what we ask him to do, and also we can depend on the production.

“Mario can rush at either defensive end position, we utilize him in our drop system, he can align and rush and win as an inside rusher, and he can play from a two-point stance or a three-point stance, so a lot of flexibility with Mario and it really makes our gameday rotation that much better and that much more potent on Sunday. That’s one of the things that you love about him.”

Addison considers his experience in Indianapolis, what he learned from Mathis and Freeney and his friendship with Hughes, as integral to his success.

“It was very critical, man. Up to today, man,” Addison said. “I know Jerry always gets tired of me telling him, ‘Thank you.’ He’s always like, ‘It’s OK, man. It’s OK.’ I’m so humble, man, and grateful to have a guy like him as a friend. And I don’t call too many people friends.

“Jerry definitely is a friend. And this is probably one of the happiest I’ve ever been in my career, man, really just to be able to play on the side with him, because when we first came into the league we were young guys trying to find our way, and now we’re both starters on the same team and it’s a sight to see.”

