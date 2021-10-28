Why have Bills under Sean McDermott been so good in game after bye

“Everybody’s gonna have the right mindset and he can kind of be like this, I can trust my guys to lead the way do what we need to lead or practice the way we need to practice and hold everybody to the standard. If it's not, we will hold everybody accountable.”

Players and coaches don’t need much to stay accountable this year. That extra layer of wanting to get back on the field after defeat has them ready. Starting right after the Monday night loss to the Titans, the Bills were quick to draw parallels to their loss in Arizona last season. Allen noted it again this week.

“This is a position that feels eerily similar to the bye week last year: losing the way we did, everybody wanted to count us out again and all that,” Allen said Wednesday. “But we don't really care about that. We're a resilient group.”

Poyer felt the same hunger, too. The Bills rattled off eight straight wins after the bye last year, the Arizona loss as partial fuel. The earlier bye week and the added 17th game make that an unlikely streak to replicate this year, but their next stretch of schedule allows ample opportunity to stack some wins. After the Dolphins this Sunday, they face the Jaguars and the Jets.