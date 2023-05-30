Some Bills fans spent much of their Memorial Day weekend frantically checking social media to see if wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins had signed with the Buffalo Bills, or anyone else, for that matter.

The Arizona Cardinals tweeted on Friday a bit after 2 p.m. ET that the team had released Hopkins. The wide receiver said his goodbye to Arizona with a tweet soon after.

The speculation of where Hopkins would land began again, only this time without the math required to fit the enormous sum that Hopkins was due over the final two years of his contract.

Fitting Hopkins under the salary cap will require salary cap gymnastics for some of the teams pursuing him, including the Bills, but those numbers will be about what Hopkins is willing to accept and less about another team inheriting his Arizona deal.

As Tuesday dawns, Hopkins has not signed anywhere ... because officially he can't.

As noted by Pro Football Talk and others, the Cardinals have not yet released him in the eyes of the NFL. The league office took a four-day holiday weekend so transactions made Friday, Saturday, Sunday or Monday won't be official until 4 p.m. Tuesday at the end of the league day for player moves.

In theory that means the Cardinals could trade Hopkins at some point before that time Tuesday, but Hopkins has been known to be available for months. The same issues of compensation and contract that prevented him from being traded have not changed in the final hours.

A Saturday report said the Bills and Chiefs had "substantive" trade talks with the Cardinals and spoke to Hopkins directly, but both teams are tight against the salary cap and progress was hard to make.

Add it up and Hopkins will be released Tuesday. He will see what offers are out there, maybe even take some free agent visits, and find his next destination.