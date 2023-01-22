Why has the Bills-Bengals line moved so much? 'It's pros vs. Joes'

The Buffalo Bills opened last Sunday as a 3.5-point favorite over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC divisional playoff game.

The line kept creeping up, then moved back down before rising again Saturday, depending on the betting organization.

For example, MGM in Nevada opened the Bills at minus-3.5, and the line immediately jumped to minus-4. By Monday, the Bills were favored by 5.5. By Wednesday, the line was down to minus-4, before hitting minus-6 on Saturday.

Twin Spires opened with the Bills as a four-point favorite and reached six Saturday, with the line moving by a half-point throughout the week.

"It's Pros vs. Joes, with the pros on the Bills," Twin Spires' Zach Lucas tweeted.

"We're seeing a majority of bets on the Bengals, but sharp bettors are backing the Bills, which is causing the line to move," Bet MGM's John Ewing said Sunday morning.

Most of the sharp money has come in on Bills minus-4, leading to the weekend line move.

Ewing said 66% of total wagers are on the Bengals and 60% of the money. At Bet MGM, there are two major six-figure bets on the Bills, one at minus-4 and one at minus-6 that also are impacting the totals.

At Caeasars Sportsbook, the Bills began the week by receiving just 27% of the bets to cover, but 81% of the money on Buffalo minus-5.5. That has shifted with more of the money on the Bengals' side, as the line move has encouraged betting on the underdogs.