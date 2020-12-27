Why Doug Flutie, Thurman Thomas, Steve Christie don't recall Bills sweeping Patriots in 1999

In 1997, his first season, the Patriots finished 10-6 and reached the second round of the playoffs. In ‘98, they went 9-7 and fell in the wild-card round. In ‘99, they raced to a 6-2 start but staggered to 8-8, losing six of their final eight games.

Is Carroll fired if the Patriots split with the Bills and finish with a 9-7 record?

The Dolphins would have edged them for the final playoff spot, on account of their own season sweep, but it might have been more difficult for Robert Kraft to ax the coach with two years remaining on his five-year contract. Or it might not have played out any differently, his departure a fait accompli.

“You can go the other way,” then-Bills coach Wade Phillips said. “If I don’t get fired (with an 8-8 record the next season), maybe they don’t go into a swoon for 20 years.”

At the time, the rubber match with the Bills was one to forget for both teams.

“And I remember games,” Flutie said. “Trust me. I can go back to high school, Pop Warner, college, you name it. And I usually remember the games. It was probably a very mediocre game for me and one we were kind of fortunate to win and we were just getting to the playoffs.

“And that’s actually my last start of the season, too. Jesus.”