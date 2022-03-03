Why Brandon Beane's not overly concerned with Joe Schoen stealing Bills' draft secrets

Wide receiver at No. 25? There will be someone good on board for the Bills Arkansas’ Treylon Burks, who is 6-foot-3 and 230 pounds, is slotted to be picked by the Buffalo Bills in the latest mock draft from NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah.

Does that mean the Bills have to be mindful of where the Giants are picking in the draft?

“Yes and no,” Beane said. “I mean, every team's got their own way of doing things. … I haven't looked at the full draft. I know he's at five and seven (in the first round). … We're going to be picking at different parts of the round, unless he trades up. Now, if he trades in front of me, I'm gonna call ‘BS.’ But hopefully that doesn't happen, hopefully we're allies through this process. I don't want us to have to get the golf clubs out.”

There is no doubt Schoen has his work cut out for him in New York. The Giants need to trim some $40 million from their salary cap, the GM said, and started that process Wednesday by releasing veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph, a move that saved $5.2 million.

It’s the first of what promise to be plenty of moves to come for a team that finished 4-13 last season.