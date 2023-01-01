 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Why Bills vs. Bengals starts 15 minutes later than usual 'Monday Night Football' kickoff

  • Updated
Allen waves to fans

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen waves to fans after defeating the Jets 20-12 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Dec. 11, 2022.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
The "Monday Night Football" showdown between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will kick off at 8:30, 15 minutes later than the standard start time.

The reason: The Rose Bowl.

The Rose Bowl is scheduled to begin at 5:10 p.m. on ESPN. The game between Penn State and Utah will be ongoing at 8:15, and likely figures to continue beyond 8:30 p.m.

The Bills-Bengals game will air in its entirety on ABC, ESPN2 and ESPN+, beginning at 8:30.

At the conclusion of the Rose Bowl, ESPN will join in the coverage. 

Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and Lisa Salter will call the game.  

"Monday Night Countdown" will begin at 7 p.m. on ESPN2 and ABC will have the pregame show starting at 8 p.m.

