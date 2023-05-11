Bills running back Nyheim Hines was in his home state of North Carolina on Thursday night to "Sound the Siren" before the Carolina Hurricanes faced the New Jersey Devils in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Hines grew up in Garner, N.C., and then starred at North Carolina State. The football stadium in which he played for the Wolfpack, Carter-Finley Stadium, is basically across the street from the Hurricanes' home rink, PNC Arena in Raleigh.

Sounding the siren has become a tradition with names from sports, politics and entertainment being given the opportunity to rile up the Hurricanes crowd.

For Thursday night's game, Hines was the first of three siren sounders, followed by UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier and country music performer Marcus King.

Here is the video of Hines: