Why Bills punter Matt Araiza not subject to potential discipline under NFL's personal conduct policy

Matt Araiza and two of his former teammates on the San Diego State football team have been accused in a civil lawsuit of gang-raping a minor at an off-campus party in October 2021.

A criminal investigation is ongoing, which leaves open the possibility that the Buffalo Bills’ rookie punter could face charges.

Araiza, however, cannot be disciplined by the NFL, no matter the outcome of the civil trial or end result of the criminal investigation. That’s because the reported incident predates his time in the NFL.

Here is the exact language of who is subject to potential discipline under the league’s personal conduct policy:

“This Policy is issued pursuant to the Commissioner’s authority under the Constitution and Bylaws, Collective Bargaining Agreement and NFL Player Contract to define, address and sanction conduct detrimental to the league and professional football. The provisions below apply to players under contract; all rookie players selected in the NFL College Draft; all undrafted rookie players following the NFL College Draft; all Draft-eligible players who attend a Scouting Combine; all unsigned veterans who were under contract in the prior League Year; and all other prospective players once they commence negotiations with a club concerning employment.”

Araiza did not fall into any of those six categories in the fall.

The NFL issued the following statement regarding the accusation against Araiza: “We are aware of the matter, but will decline further comment at this time.”

If Araiza were to commit a violation of the personal conduct policy at any point in the future, the accusations against him the could result in a longer suspension.

Again, the exact language from the personal conduct policy: “With regard to violations of the Policy that involve: (i) criminal assault or battery (felony); (ii) domestic violence, dating violence, child abuse and other forms of family violence; or (iii) sexual assault involving physical force or committed against someone incapable of giving consent, a first violation will subject the violator to a baseline suspension without pay of six games, with possible upward or downward adjustments based on any aggravating or mitigating factors. The presence of possible aggravating factors may warrant a longer suspension. Possible aggravating factors include, but are not limited to, a prior violation of the Policy, similar misconduct before joining the NFL, violence involving a weapon, choking, repeated striking, or when an act is committed against a particularly vulnerable person, such as a child, a pregnant woman, or an elderly person, or where the act is committed in the presence of a child.”

Some might recall that former Bills receiver Terrelle Pryor was suspended for five games at the start of his NFL career in 2011 for actions he took during college at Ohio State, when it was determined that he and other players traded memorabilia for cash and tattoos at a Columbus tattoo parlor. However, the circumstances are far different from those surrounding Araiza.

Pryor was to be suspended for the first five games of the 2011 college season and then applied for the supplemental draft.

Pryor’s NFL suspension was for intentionally taking steps to ensure he would be declared ineligible for further college play by hiring an agent and not cooperating with NCAA investigators and thus be able to enter the league through the supplemental draft, in which he was selected by the Oakland Raiders in the third round.

“Taken as a whole, I found that this conduct was tantamount to a deliberate manipulation of our eligibility rules in a way that distorts the underlying principles and calls into question the integrity of those rules,” Commissioner Roger Goodell said at the time in his ruling.