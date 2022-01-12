Why Bills' late-season surge to win AFC East began with overtime loss in Tampa

Mentally, they locked in.

“The time is now …” left tackle Dion Dawkins said. “We understand that it’s time to punch that ticket. And we have our game faces on.”

Wide receiver Gabriel Davis was in the midst of catching four touchdowns in three games.

“You have to understand what you did right, and then you have to know that now that’s your standard,” Davis said. “To come out in the second half and do what we did was special, and I’m proud of all the guys for stepping up to the plate and taking on the adversity.”

The Bills snapped their two-game skid – their first back-to-back losses since Weeks 5 and 6 of last season – with a 31-14 home victory in a “get-right game” against Carolina.

“Confidence is one (heck) of a drug in the NFL,” safety Micah Hyde said after thumping the Panthers.

Then the Bills upended the Patriots, 33-21, taking control of the division in the rematch in New England.

Buffalo clinched its second consecutive AFC East title – a feat it hadn’t accomplished since the 1990 and ’91 seasons – with decisive home victories against the Falcons and Jets.