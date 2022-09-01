Why Bills decided to put Tre'Davious White on Reserve/PUP list

The Bills placed cornerback Tre'Davious White on the reserve/physically unable to perform list on Tuesday in cutting the roster to 53 players.

The designation means that White, who tore an ACL against the Saints on Thanksgiving, cannot play for at least the first five games.

Beginning in Week 5, White would be eligible to start practicing. As soon as he does, that starts a 21-day window during which the Bills would need to either activate him to the 53-man roster or keep him on the PUP list for the entire season.

General Manager Brandon Beane told reporters on Thursday that it was not an easy decision, but he expects White to play a "considerable" amount of games this season. He said the team has a better idea of a timeline for White's return that it did previously and will have more calarity after an upcoming exam, though, Beane said the team would not share the timeline publicly.

He said White has not had a setback, even though he was not working out with the team for much of training camp and the last few weeks. Beane said White has been doing the same rehab that he would have done on the sideline away from public view. Beane said the team thought therre might be some external pressure on White if he worked out in front of fans.

"We're just making sure he's physically, mentally ready to play because there won't be any ramp-up period (without preseason)," Beane said. "When he gets out there, it will be for real."

Added Beane, "I don't want to say 100% that he'll play in Week 5 ... but we'll put a good plan in place."

