Joe Goerge stopped himself and apologized.

“I realize I’ve been doing a lot of talking,” he said.

It didn’t take much prompting to get Goerge – the longtime football coach at South Brunswick High School in New Jersey – to get talking. In fact, the question was simple: What was it like for you to see one of your former players, Justin Shorter, get drafted by the Buffalo Bills?

“I love the whole story,” Goerge said. “I don't want to say rags to riches, but I just want to say he developed into the player he is. I like to joke, ‘Yeah, we taught Justin everything he knows. We taught him how to be 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds, but the truth is, it couldn't happen to a better young man. He's matured and developed and grown as a person.

“When I retire, I’m trying to be his agent.”

It took a bit of good fortune for Goerge to even get the chance to coach Shorter, who grew up playing baseball. One day before the start of eighth grade, Shorter was out with his dad, JD, when they passed a football field. JD Shorter pulled over to say hello to one of the coaches, and his son showed an interest in participating in football practice.

“From there, things just took off,” Goerge said.

Even a broken ankle suffered during the third game of his eighth grade season couldn’t change Shorter’s mind. The former baseball player had fully committed to the gridiron.

“He wasn't a natural football player, and I mean mentally. I'll be quite honest with you, his parents weren't too crazy about him playing football after he hurt his ankle in the eighth grade,” Goerge said. “What he did with his work ethic and how he improved and how he just made himself into a great player – I can still remember him and his dad in the summer. We would have early-morning workouts, 7 a.m. or whatever it was, and they would come an hour early, just to be on the JUGS machine. He was constantly working his craft. It just blossomed. He gained that confidence.”

The Bills were confident enough in Shorter, 23, to select him in the fifth round out of Florida in last month's draft and have already seen his work ethic and desire to better his game in his brief time in Buffalo.

Going back to his high school days, he would arrive at least an hour earlier than everyone else. Shorter came to rookie minicamp earlier this month at 7 a.m., and one of the first people he ran into was fellow receiver Gabe Davis. He’s not sure how long he had been in the building, but Shorter said Davis had the cupping marks on his back from having already received therapy that morning. That showed him the type of work that will be required to do what Davis has done and develop into a starting wide receiver.

“I feel like if every day I buy into this coaching staff, buy into my teammates, trust my teammates, I feel like I'm going to be able to take strides more than I can even imagine,” Shorter said. “I definitely feel my best football is ahead of me."

Blossoming

As a sophomore, Shorter helped South Brunswick to a state title with 31 catches for 582 yards and eight touchdowns, and his ascent began. He backed that up with 45 catches for 718 yards and six touchdowns as a junior, winning team MVP. In his senior year, he finished with 36 catches for 522 yards and seven touchdowns and rushed 32 times for 322 yards and four more scores. In the state championship game, Shorter played offense, defense and special teams in leading his team to a 42-0 victory. After the season, he was named a second-team All-American by USA Today, as well the New Jersey offensive player of the year.

In the process, Shorter became a consensus five-star recruit. Both 247Sports and ESPN rated him as the No. 1 wide receiver recruit in the entire county. Among the names in the high school wide receiver class that year were Jaylen Waddle, Amon Ra-St. Brown, Ja'Marr Chase and Justyn Ross.

“We saw it happening, but even then, when they come out and he's the No. 1-rated receiver in the country – I've been coaching a long time and it kind of blew our minds to say, 'Hey, this kid's better than even we thought he was,' ” Goerge said. “It didn't just happen. He really earned it.”

Shorter, who carried a 3.5 grade-point average in high school, had offers from more than a dozen college programs, including Wisconsin, Michigan, Ole Miss, North Carolina and Tennessee. He decided to start his college career at Penn State.

Of course, it’s rare that an athlete’s career will always continue on a straight upward trajectory. When Shorter arrived at Penn State, the Nittany Lions’ veteran defensive backs were well aware of his recruiting profile, and determined to show what they could do against the nation's No. 1 recruit. Shorter also suffered a dislocated knee cap before his freshman season in 2018, an injury that contributed to the decision to have him redshirt.

In 2019, he made five starts and appeared in 10 games, but a tough game against Minnesota that included a couple of early drops led to Shorter being benched in favor of a former walk-on.

“I guess he was in the doghouse a little. He fought his way out of that,” Goerge said. “He brought himself back up to where he is now. Those are things you look for. We're all going to deal with adversity. We talk about it all the time, how do you respond?”

At the end of the 2019 season, Shorter made the decision to transfer.

“I just wanted to be somewhere where I could be developed,” he said. “There were a lot of coaching changes going on, so I just didn't feel like I was being developed to my potential. That's no hate to the coaches or anything. All the coaches at Penn State were great. I still have relationships with them now. I talk to them now, but I just wanted to go somewhere and (Florida wide receivers coach) Billy Gonzales really was the first guy who really taught me how to be a physical, strong receiver.”

In his first year in Gainesville, Shorter appeared in all 10 games, making 23 catches for 246 yards and three touchdowns.

“Going from Penn State to Florida, it was definitely tough at first. Initially, leaving somewhere and going somewhere else, there is that uncertainty,” Shorter said. “I just had to trust myself and just go out there and really just put that time and effort in. I feel like once I was able to focus and just put that work in, everything started to carry over for me. But it was definitely tough at first, making that transition, having to switch playbooks, leaving all my friends that I had made at Penn State, going to Florida. But once I left, man, Florida took me in with open arms and I made a whole new friend group, everything like that, so it was definitely a good thing.”

As a redshirt junior in 2021, Shorter appeared in 13 games, starting 12 of them. He finished with 41 catches for 550 yards and three touchdowns. Last season, he made 29 catches for 577 yards and a pair of TDs.

“You never know their journeys. These are not robots. Life happens to people for various reasons and sometimes people hit obstacles, but we feel that his best football could and should be ahead of him if he puts in the work,” Bills General Manager Brandon Beane said. “We really liked him. We brought him in for the 30 visit, really felt like this was our kind of DNA being around him a little bit more. And he acknowledged that there’s more in his game, and so hopefully working with (wide receivers) coach (Adam) Henry and (offensive coordinator Ken) Dorsey and all those guys that we can grow him.”

Putting in the work

Going back to his days at South Brunswick, Shorter has always been a contributor on special teams. That continued at Florida, and is expected to be the way he’ll first get a chance to make an impact for the Bills. On the day he was drafted, Beane said Shorter’s ability on special teams would likely be the key to earning a jersey on game days as a rookie.

“A lot of times that’s how guys, they get that jersey on game day and so they’ve got to know the offense or they got to know the defense and ultimately at some point they’re going to be in the game and Josh Allen is going to have to throw to him,” Beane said. “So a lot’s on him. We believe in him. You can see he’s a pretty good-looking dude. You like the build and so we just got to work with him. ... We think there’s some good upside.”

As Beane alluded to, the Bills put a good deal of work into scouting Shorter before the draft, including bringing him to Orchard Park on one of their 30 allotted visits.

“Draft weekend, you have no clue who is going to pick you, so I was anxious, but once it was the Bills, I was thankful, because I had been up here and know the guys,” Shorter said. “I felt confident in the Bills, just looking at the organization, just seeing how the coaches were a real tight-knit family, how they treated all their players and stuff like that.”

Beginning with mandatory minicamp next month, Shorter will get to learn from Stefon Diggs – one of the NFL’s best receivers, who like Shorter, was also a fifth-round draft pick.

There is no question the physical tools are there. The 6-foot-4, 229-pounder has to continue to learn how to use that size to his advantage.

“I'm so big, if we go one-on-one, it's going to be hard for you to guard me when I'm all up in your space, being physical, being fast, being strong. It gets scary. I'm trusting that," he said. "Every day I go out there, I'm going to catch the ball, I'm going to finish in the end zone every time I touch the ball. I'm just going to give it 100% and just take strides and get better and better every day, because at the end, that's the ultimate goal – to help this team win.”

Just a few days after being drafted by the Bills, Shorter returned to South Brunswick to speak to the leadership group on Goerge’s current team. The meeting started at 6:30 a.m. Shorter was there by 6:15, and stayed for the entire hour. The first thing he told the kids is how, the night before, he was on a video call with Henry – the Bills’ receivers coach – going over his new plays until 11 p.m.

“That’s the kind of stuff he was trying to tell the kids in our program,” Goerge said. “That's what a leader does. He'll challenge the players on his team, and not be afraid. Kids like comfort today. They don't like to be challenged by their peers. They want to be friends. I say, 'You can be friends, but you've got to call it what it is.' This is part of your team. Justin told them, ‘Once I get between the lines, I don't have any friends. I'm out there trying to win a job.’ That's the way life is too, man.”

Goerge believes the Bills are a good pairing for Shorter as he takes the next step in his career.

“I love Buffalo. I love the way coach (Sean) McDermott runs it. I love the character of the team,” Goerge said. “I feel so great about him getting drafted by the Bills. I think it's a great spot.”