Why Bills are the seventh seed amid pack of teams with 7-6 records
Bills Buccaneers

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen walks off the field after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scored the winning touchdown in overtime at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News

The Bills are among five teams with 7-6 records and are currently the seventh seed in the AFC.

Here is how the NFL broke the ties, based on what an NFL spokesman told The Boston Globe's Ben Volin.

"We break the division ties first, so that gives us Indianapolis, Buffalo, Cleveland, Denver. They did not all play each other, so we move to conference record."

Indianapolis wins that tiebreaker, so they are in the 6 spot.

"We start again with Buffalo, Cleveland, Denver. No head-to-head for all, so Buffalo has the best conference record of the three, they are in the 7 spot.

"Then we move to Cleveland and Denver, Cleveland has the head-to-head tiebreaker, so they are in the 8 spot."

"Cincinnati and Denver have not yet played, so on conference record, Cincinnati is 9 and then Denver 10."

