Why Bills and Titans are playing again

Yes, the Bills and the Tennessee Titans are playing again.

The teams will meet for the fifth consecutive year when the Titans visit Highmark Stadium for Monday Night Football in the Bills' home opener.

This is the third consecutive year the teams will meet in prime time, with a Tuesday night game in 2020 and a Monday night game last season.

The Bills won in 2018 and '19; the Titans in 2020 and '21.

So, why are these teams playing so often? Here's the rundown:

In 2018, the Bills played all four teams in the AFC South as part of the divisional rotation. They beat the Titans, 13-12, in Week 5 in Orchard Park to move to 2-3.

In 2019, the Bills met the Titans based on placement in their respective divisions in the previous season. The Bills were 6-10 in 2018, good for third place in the AFC East. The Titans were 9-7 to finish third in the AFC South. The Bills won, 14-7, in Nashville to move to 4-1.

In 2020, division placement again set up the matchup. The Bills were second in the AFC East at 10-6; the Titans were second in the AFC South at 9-7, beating Houston on the final Sunday. The host Titans beat the Bills, 42-16, in a game delayed until Tuesday because of a Covid-19 outbreak among the Titans organization.

In 2021, the Bills played the AFC South as part of the divisional rotation. Tennessee came to Orchard Park and posted a 34-21 victory.

The teams are playing again this year because of division placement last season. The Bills were 11-6 and finished in first in the AFC East. The Titans were 12-5 and first in the AFC South and had the No. 1 seed in the AFC for the playoffs.