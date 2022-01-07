Why a Niagara County grandmother is spamming #BillsMafia Twitter for Harrison Phillips

Patty Champion is a retired grandmother whose daughter bought her a Harrison Phillips jersey for Mother’s Day.
Then, as fate would have it, her daughter met Phillips’ neighbor at a Covid-19 vaccine site and used the connection to get the jersey signed.
Champion said because Phillips took the time to autograph a jersey for some random lady, she’d take the time to help him win the Walter Payton Man of the Year “Charity Challenge,” a social media campaign with a big cash payout tied to the NFL’s annual award for community service.
“I’m retired and it gives me a mission,” Champion said this week during a phone interview with The Buffalo News. “I just started tweeting and tagging #BillsMafia and it’s really taken off. And I’m proud of them. Harry deserves this. We all deserve this.”
The 64-year-old Niagara County native spends her days voting for the Buffalo Bills’ defensive tackle in the online contest by tweeting his name and the #WPMOYChallenge hashtag again and again and again.
She’s done this more than 14,000 times.
The barrage is easy to track because she numbers the tweets to help get around Twitter’s rules against double posting.
Bills fans endlessly retweet her, adding to the tally.
Phillips, as of Thursday evening, is fourth in fan voting, behind Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu, Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II, Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons and ahead of Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones.
“Holy cow, right? Yes, I know exactly who you’re talking about,” Phillips said about Champion, “because my freakin’ Twitter won’t ever be quiet. I had to turn off my notifications because this heaven-sent woman really feels like I am deserving of this award. …
“Patty, I’ve got nothing but love for the support that you’re trying to bring to me.”
RT2 help Harrison win 14100#WPMOYChallenge Phillips#WPMOYChallenge Phillips#WPMOYChallenge Phillips#WPMOYChallenge Phillips#WPMOYChallenge Phillips#WPMOYChallenge Phillips#WPMOYChallenge Phillips#WPMOYChallenge Phillips#BillsMafia #Bills #BuffaloBills#GoBills #MAFIA— Patty Champion (@pattychampion1) January 6, 2022
Rules and prizes
The NFL revealed the 32 nominees for the 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award on Dec. 7.
There is one from each team, and each will receive up to $40,000 donated in their name from the NFL Foundation and Nationwide to the charity of their choice. The overall winner is determined by a panel of judges, including NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and past recipients of the award, and will be announced during NFL Honors on Feb. 10.
The Walter Payton Man of the Year will receive a $250,000 donation to the charity of his choice.
“You see tons of players on our roster doing things and giving back, and that’s just part of being Bills – Bills’ DNA,” Phillips said in December. “So, the fact that I’m the representative of our organization, it means the world to me. And I’m so, so, so grateful.”
The top vote-getter in the separate online “Charity Challenge” competition, which continues through Jan. 17, will receive a $25,000 donation, while the second- and third-place finishers will receive $10,000 and $5,000 donations, respectively.
The first nominee to reach one million votes will receive an additional $10,000.
Vote for the #WPMOY nominee you want to win $25,000 for the charity of their choice.— NFL (@NFL) January 3, 2022
Tweet #WPMOYChallenge and the nominee's last name to vote on Twitter! (by @Nationwide) pic.twitter.com/OkOjfPBmF0
Phillips does the majority of his philanthropic work through The Playmakers Organization, which supports at-risk and special needs children.
“Obviously, you guys know who I am as a person,” Phillips said, after encouraging Bills fans to continue tweeting votes. “None of this is because I want my name in first place. It’s because I can bring a lot more awareness to the individuals and groups that I work with and there’s a financial contribution that can come to my foundation if I happen to win the fan vote. And I know that’ll go to really, really good work here in Western New York.”
Phillips most recently rented out Dave & Busters for a night of family fun during Thanksgiving weekend.
He’s also hosted a kickball game for youth athletes with intellectual disabilities, visited teen girls with cancer, rented out the Transit Drive-In for more than 100 children and served as the keynote speaker at the 2020 Special Olympics New York Winter Games.
“Harry helping the Playmakers, that’s a big deal to me,” Champion said. “He doesn’t just donate. He’s involved with those kids.”
The official Charity Challenge contest rules state that votes generated by script, macro or other automated means or with the intent to affect the integrity of the nomination process will be void.
But Champion is putting in the work. She said she’s tweeted 100 times every waking hour for a month. Anymore, she said, and her Twitter account freezes.
“In the early morning, I’m probably laying in bed and doing it,” Champion said, “and the rest of the time, whatever I’m doing during the day, if I’m sewing or playing on the computer, when I take a rest, I stop to tweet.”
Each batch of 100 posts takes 20 minutes to fire off.
“My goal when I started this was to tweet 500 times a day,” Champion said, “but I surpassed that because I really want Harry to win.”
'Without a doubt'
Champion, 64, grew up in Wilson and has been a Bills fan her entire life.
“Well, as long as I can remember,” she said. “They’re not as old as I am.”
She has three children and lives with her daughter, Jennifer Moulden, who bought the Phillips jersey as a Mother’s Day gift. Moulden happened to meet Phillips’ neighbor, Lisa Morris, while working at a vaccination site at the University at Buffalo.
Moulden, a nurse, was administering vaccines. Morris was a data clerk.
“One day, she was partnered with me and I had a Buffalo Bills shirt on and she said, ‘The complex I live in, there’s a couple Buffalo Bills players,’” Moulden said. “She named them off and one was Harrison Phillips. I said, ‘Oh, that’s my mom’s favorite player!’ ”
She told her about the jersey.
“Do you want me to have him sign it?” Morris asked.
“You don’t want to impose on people,” Moulden recalled. “And I’m like, ‘Oh, no.’ "
“Oh, yeah,” Morris said. “He’ll have no problem signing it. He’s such a nice guy!”
Morris later took the jersey home and approached Phillips the next time their paths crossed.
“I flagged him down, basically,” Morris said. “I said, ‘Do you think you can do me a favor and sign this jersey for my friend’s mom?’
“And he says, ‘Without a doubt.’ ”
Phillips wanted to personalize it, but Morris didn’t know Champion’s name and she and Moulden hadn’t exchanged phone numbers.
Phillips autographed the first white “9” on the back of the blue jersey and added “#99” and “Go Bills.”
Morris shared the story when she returned the jersey to Moulden.
Moulden shared it with her mother.
“I was really impressed that he not only took the time to sign it, but wanted to personalize it,” Champion said.
Phillips’ gesture didn’t surprise Morris.
“Some people get it into their head when they’re famous and act like they can’t be bothered with somebody,” Morris said. “But he’s just like a friend. He’s giving and he’s caring and he’ll take the time to stop and say, ‘Hi.’ ”
Small, thoughtful gestures can have a huge impact on others, though it’s not always as easy to measure as the number of Champion’s tweets.