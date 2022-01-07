Why a Niagara County grandmother is spamming #BillsMafia Twitter for Harrison Phillips

The Walter Payton Man of the Year will receive a $250,000 donation to the charity of his choice.

“You see tons of players on our roster doing things and giving back, and that’s just part of being Bills – Bills’ DNA,” Phillips said in December. “So, the fact that I’m the representative of our organization, it means the world to me. And I’m so, so, so grateful.”

The top vote-getter in the separate online “Charity Challenge” competition, which continues through Jan. 17, will receive a $25,000 donation, while the second- and third-place finishers will receive $10,000 and $5,000 donations, respectively.

The first nominee to reach one million votes will receive an additional $10,000.

Phillips does the majority of his philanthropic work through The Playmakers Organization, which supports at-risk and special needs children.