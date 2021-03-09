 Skip to main content
Why a Josh Allen rookie card sold for more than $200,000
Why a Josh Allen rookie card sold for more than $200,000

Bills Chiefs AFC third

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) makes a call at the line of scrimmage during the third quarter of the AFC championship game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. 

 James P. McCoy / Buffalo News

A collector is putting his money behind his belief in Bills quarterback Josh Allen. 

According to Goldin Auctions, a one-of-a-kind Allen card sold for $210,330, the most ever for an Allen card. 

"It is the single best possible card of Josh Allen and is the only one of its kind in existence. In the hobby it’s known as a 1 of 1," Ken Goldin told The News. "Anyone who has the money who wishes to invest basically in Josh Allen’s career is getting the best possible trading card asset they can."

The card has an NFL logo jersey patch and Allen's signature, which has been given a perfect 10 grade by Beckett Grading Service. The card overall has a MINT 9 grading and includes a certification of its authenticity.  

Goldin said the price far exceeded what the auction house was hoping for. Allen's cards have increased in value, as his star power has risen. The collector is hoping it keeps going up.  

"Typically, a high-value one will be between $5,000 and $20,000," Goldin said. "This was an exception. We hoped we could approach $100,000 and are thrilled with the final price."

