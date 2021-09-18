Who's picking the Bills? Rundown of national experts on Bills-Dolphins in Week 2

The Bills hit the road for the first time this week with an AFC East matchup against the Miami Dolphins.
Here is how local and national experts are projecting the game.
The Buffalo News: All five are picking the Bills; three have the Bills covering.
Here's Jay Skurski's final line: The key against Miami will be to win the turnover battle. If that happens, Josh Allen and Co. should have some short fields to work with. When that happens, the offense needs to do better in the red zone – it went just 1 for 4 in the opener. Bills, 30-21.
ESPN.com staff: Five of the 11 are picking the Bills.
Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: Bills, 29-18.
The Bills have won five straight against Miami, but the Dolphins have covered in five straight games overall. Something has to give. Buffalo was awful on offense last week in losing to the Steelers at home, but I think they bounce back as Josh Allen gets back on track. Tua Tagovailoa won't be able to keep up. Even in heat of South Florida, I expect the Bills to bounce back.
CBS Sports staff: All eight are picking the Bills.
Michael Davis Smith, Pro Football Talk: Bills, 23-20.
The Dolphins could make a huge statement in the AFC East with a win, which would make them 2-0 in the division and give them a two-game lead over the Bills. I don’t see that happening, though.
Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk: Bills, 27-20.
It’s too early for any game to be regarded as huge. This one, in the AFC East, is huge. Buffalo got a wake-up call in Week One, and Miami escaped with a game it should have lost. Things get corrected quickly.
USA TODAY Sports staff: Five of the seven pick the Bills.
Bleacher Report staff: Three of six pick the Bills.
A Miami pick also represents a significant public fade, which is never a bad approach when in doubt. The Dolphins don't get a lot of love from oddsmakers and bettors, but Brian Flores' team is 21-8 against the spread since October 2019. On the other hand, the Bills are the better team on paper and need this more.
Bill Bender, The Sporting News: Bills, 28-24.
The Bills were upset in Week 1, which puts more urgency on a road AFC East matchup against an improved Dolphins team. Josh Allen is 5-1 as a starter against Miami.
Vinny Iyer, The Sporting News: Bills, 23-20.
The Bills lost their offensive mojo with the Steelers' defense stymying Josh Allen in the opener. The Dolphins got just enough offense from Tua Tagovailoa to bounce the Patriots. The good news, both Buffalo and Miami are coming off strong defensive performances in their wins. That will keep this game lower-scoring and a grind between two division rivals. The Bills will scratch this game out as Allen can be trusted to make the key couple big plays with his arm and legs over Tagovailoa.
Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com: Bills, 27-24.
This weirdly feels like the biggest game of the week, because the Bills could end up in an early two-game AFC East hole. The Steelers were able to mix coverages and pressure Josh Allen without sending extra rushers, something that the blitz-happy Dolphins probably can't afford to try. The Bills' offensive line could be vulnerable, with stalwart Dion Dawkins struggling in his first game after a serious Covid-19 battle. The Dolphins are also messy up front, and Tua Tagovailoa must show he can win when the play call or his teammate don't win for him. Still, the 3.5-point spread is a bit too rich for such a difficult road test against a well-coached Dolphins squad.