Who's picking the Bills? Rundown of national experts on Bills-Dolphins in Week 2

This weirdly feels like the biggest game of the week, because the Bills could end up in an early two-game AFC East hole. The Steelers were able to mix coverages and pressure Josh Allen without sending extra rushers, something that the blitz-happy Dolphins probably can't afford to try. The Bills' offensive line could be vulnerable, with stalwart Dion Dawkins struggling in his first game after a serious Covid-19 battle. The Dolphins are also messy up front, and Tua Tagovailoa must show he can win when the play call or his teammate don't win for him. Still, the 3.5-point spread is a bit too rich for such a difficult road test against a well-coached Dolphins squad.