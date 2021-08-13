 Skip to main content
Who started the preseason opener for the Bills at Detroit?
  Updated
  • 0
Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott said which starters sat Friday's preseason opener against Detroit and which starters played would be decided on an individual basis. 

He mentioned Wednesday that quarterback Josh Allen would not play. Allen, however, was in full uniform, including the visor. 

Add to that list Stefon Diggs, who was spotted in a suit on the sideline at Ford Field. 

A group of Bills players in shorts and T-shirts were on the field stretching and doing conditioning drills. 

Among that group: wide receivers Cole Beasley and Emmanuel Sanders, running backs Taiwan Jones and Zack Moss, center Mitch Morse, tackle Dion Dawkins, linebackers Tremaine Edmunds, Matt Milano and A.J. Klein, defensive linemen Jerry Hughes, Mario Addison and Star Lotulelei and defensive backs Jordan Poyer, Micah Hyde, Tre'Davious White and Taron Johnson. 

Here are the Bills' starters on defense: 

And on offense:

Not dressed in uniform for the game: Sanders, Diggs, White, linebacker Marquel Lee (Covid list), Dawkins, offensive lineman Forrest Lamp, Moss, Christian Wade, Vernon Butler (concussion), Mike Love and Bug Howard.

