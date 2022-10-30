Who is Zach Davidson, the practice squad player shoved by Packers' Quay Walker?

Buffalo Bills practice squad tight end Zach Davidson ended up being part of a key play in Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers.

Davidson was the player shoved by the Packers' Quay Walker in the second quarter, leading to Walker's ejection from the game.

After a run by James Cook toward the Bills sideline, Walker appeared to roll into Davidson's legs. Davidson touched Walker on the arm, Walker responded with a two-handed shove and then was restrained by Bills coach Sean McDermott.

The flag was thrown and the officials decided on a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

As the teams lined up for the next play, the whistles were blown after the play was reviewed in the NFL offices in New York.

Fans could hear on the referee's open microphone, "he pushed a coach, right?"

Walker was ejected. As he returned to the Packers' sideline, coach Matt LaFleuer could be seen telling him, "They always get the second guy."

So who is Zach Davidson?

• Began his college career as a punter at Central Missouri and was among the best in the nation as a redshirt freshman.

• Spent one season as punter and backup tight end. Named first-team Division II All-American, and was named all-conference at both positions.

• Listed at 6-foot-7, 245 pounds.

• Selected in the fifth round by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2021 draft. Was cut in final roster cutdowns and signed to the practice squad. Was promoted to the 53-man roster for the final regular-season game.

• Spent the offseason and training camp with the Vikings before being waived Aug. 30. He was signed to the Bills' practice squad the next day.