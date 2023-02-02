Bills quarterback Josh Allen is back at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am this week in California and will again be partnered with Keith Mitchell.

Allen and Mitchell finished 15 strokes under par but missed the cut for the final round by four strokes. They finished 55th of the 156 groups in the event.

The two will run it back, beginning Thursday. Allen and Mitchell are scheduled to tee off at 12:14 p.m. Thursday, with tee times of 11:30 a.m. Friday and 12:58 p.m. Saturday. The tournament is on ESPN+.

So, who is Keith Mitchell?

The 31-year-old University of Georgia graduate earned his lone PGA Tour victory at the Honda Classic in 2019. His path to the PGA Tour was far from direct. He played on PGA Tour Latinoamerica in 2015, collecting five top-10s, and played on the Korn Ferry Tour before earning his Tour card for the 2017-18 season.

Mitchell is no stranger to quarterback. He met Peyton Manning as a 4-year-old, and he, Manning, Andy Roddick and others own Sweetens Cove, a nine-hole public golf course outside his hometown of Chattanooga, Tenn.

Last year, he qualified for the FedExCup playoffs for the fifth consecutive season and reached the BMW Championship for the fourth time. He was No. 40 in the final standings, his first top 40 finish in the FedEx Cup standings.

He recorded a career-high six top-10s, and made 20 cuts in 26 starts. His best result of the season came at The CJ Cup, where he finished tied for third.