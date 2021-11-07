Who is Land Clark and what is going on with his officiating crew in Bills-Jaguars?

Referee Land Clark became an all too familiar face to Bills fans in the first half of Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Penalties were called, then called differently after group consultations. Players such as Bills backup QB Mitch Trubisky, who wasn't even dressed for the game, were called for penalties. The Jaguars kicker was called for an illegal shift penalty that actually was on someone else. An unnecessary roughness penalty was called on the Bills' Darryl Williams but should have been on Dion Dawkins. A scrap involving Tre'Davious White and Tavon Austin was called one way and then the other.

Clark would not be a known entity to Bills fans before Sunday because this is the first time he has officiated a Bills game in his season-plus as a referee and two seasons as a field judge.

Clark was hired by the NFL in 2018 and was promoted before the 2020 season to replace the retiring Walt Anderson among the referees. Interestingly, he was promoted to referee despite having not been assigned to a playoff game in his two seasons as a field judge.

Before joining the NFL, Clark worked in the Pac-12 Conference as a referee and he was the referee for the 2018 Sugar Bowl, which was the national semifinal between Alabama and Clemson.

