New York Jets safety Jordan Whitehead appeared to be Josh Allen's favorite receiver for part of Monday night's game.

Whitehead is the first Jets player with three interceptions in a game since Ty Law in 2006 against the Buffalo Bills and is the first player in the league to have three interceptions in a regular season game since 2018.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, he is the first player with three interceptions on "Monday Night Football" since former Syracuse star Keith Bulluck for the Tennessee Titans in 2007.

So, who, is Jordan Whitehead?

* Whitehead, 26, was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fourth round of the 2018 draft (No. 117 overall).

* He won a Super Bowl ring with the Bucs in 2021.

* He spent the first four years of his career with the Bucs, and then signed a two-year, $14.5 million deal with the Jets before the 2022 season.

* Entering Monday night's game, he had seven career interceptions (five with the Bucs and two last season with the Jets) in 76 career games.

* Whitehead started every game in his first season with the Jets and had 89 tackles, with four for loss.

* He is a Western Pennsylvania native and played in 31 games at Pitt from 2015 to '17. He had 235 tackles, three interceptions, 12 passes defended and two defensive touchdowns.