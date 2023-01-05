Who is Denny Kellington, a Bills assistant athletic trainer lauded for reviving Damar Hamlin?

Bills assistant athletic trainer Denny Kellington is receiving thanks from Bills fans and athletic trainers nationwide after he was cited by Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer as a hero for his work administering CPR to Damar Hamlin after Hamlin collapsed on the field Monday in Cincinnati.

Hamlin's heartbeat was restored on the field and he was given oxygen from a portable tank to help him breathe, the Bills said.

Hamlin was been in intensive care at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. The Bills released an update Thursday morning saying he has made "remarkable improvement over the last 24 hours."

One hero who should be recognized here: Last night, I was told the work of Bills assistant athletic trainer Denny Kellington in administering CPR to Damar Hamlin on Monday was absolutely vital. The speed and skill with which he and others reacted = A huge difference-maker. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 5, 2023

The Bills, Bengals and NFL all have extensive medical teams with many taking part when the NFL's Emergency Action Plan was deployed.

At every stadium, the NFL creates an emergency action plan for serious on-field medical situations. At each game, an ambulance awaits inside the stadium. A physician specialized in airway management is on-site. A Level 1 trauma center is designated nearby. Medical staff rehearses the plan every year. Each crew knows who calls the ambulance on the field and when to summon the specific medical support.

Bills tackle Dion Dawkins tweeted his thanks to Kellington and other medical personnel on Thursday.

Denny Kellington let’s praise this name and person for reviving Our Brother Damar on the field. Denny gave CPR and chest compressions to get his Heart Back Beating #DennyKellington And also thank you to all the doctors and Medical professionals that have helped and assisted ❤️❤️3 — Dion Dawkins (@DDawkins66) January 5, 2023

Former Bills offensive lineman Daryl Williams also weighed in on Twitter.

My guy! The best trainer in the league ✊🏾 https://t.co/L1CP6TA1H4 — Daryl Williams (@Dwilla_TMA) January 5, 2023

So who is Danny Kellington?

He has been with the Bills since 2017. He previously was at Syracuse University from 2005 to 2017 as an assistant athletic trainer and then the head athletic trainer for football. Asked about Kellington's time at SU, an athletic department spokesman deferred comment to the Bills.

The school's football Twitter account posted, "Proud of our longtime athletic trainer Denny Kellington for his actions in Cincinnati on Monday night."

Kellington's first exposure to the NFL came in 1999 with the Denver Broncos as an offseason intern. He interned again in the 2000 offseason and was a season intern with the team in 2001. He was an assistant athletic trainer with the Amsterdam Admirals of NFL Europe in 2002.

While pursuing his master's at Ohio State from 2000 to 2002, Kellington was a graduate assistant athletic trainer with the Buckeyes field hockey and women's lacrosse programs.

A native of Midwest City, Okla., he has a bachelor's degree from Oklahoma State.

Here is a sampling of the thanks on social media from Bills fans. A number of fans have suggested that rather than announcing the starting lineup before Sunday's game, the Bills should announce the names of the medical staff.

Thank you hero Denny Kellington! 🙏🏼🙏🏼#DennyKellington Continued prayers for Damar and his family #billsmafia #PrayersForDamar — Dave Elmore (@Elmo_on_Bills) January 5, 2023

Huge thank you to Denny Kellington! Not all heroes wear capes. We’ll continue to pray for the medical staff at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center as well. #GetWellDamar 🙏🏻 https://t.co/GjUdUPJlc5 — Harry G. Psaros (@PittGuru) January 5, 2023

Denny Kellington needs to be a household name. Stepped in, took decisive action, and saved a young man's life in front of thousands of onlookers. Absolute hero https://t.co/JwZZvOUGuI — Jason from NY in NC (@normaliswear) January 5, 2023

Let’s get Denny Kellington viral for the incredible job that he did to save our family member, Damar. https://t.co/i0gTCeYSQZ — Garrett (@SportyGman10) January 5, 2023