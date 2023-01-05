 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Who is Danny Kellington, a Bills assistant athletic trainer lauded for reviving Damar Hamlin?

Danny Kellington

Bills assistant athletic trainer Danny Kellington.

 Photo courtesy of Buffalo Bills
Bills assistant athletic trainer Danny Kellington is receiving thanks from Bills fans and athletic trainers nationwide after he was cited by Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer as a hero for his work administering CPR to Damar Hamlin after Hamlin collapsed on the field Monday in Cincinnati. 

Hamlin's heartbeat was restored on the field and he was given oxygen from a portable tank to help him breathe, the Bills said.

Hamlin was been in intensive care at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. The Bills released an update Thursday morning saying he has made "remarkable improvement over the last 24 hours."

The Bills, Bengals and NFL all have extensive medical teams with many taking part when the NFL's Emergency Action Plan was deployed. 

At every stadium, the NFL creates an emergency action plan for serious on-field medical situations. At each game, an ambulance awaits inside the stadium. A physician specialized in airway management is on-site. A Level 1 trauma center is designated nearby. Medical staff rehearses the plan every year. Each crew knows who calls the ambulance on the field and when to summon the specific medical support.

Bills tackle Dion Dawkins tweeted his thanks to Kellington and other medical personnel on Thursday. 

So who is Danny Kellington?

He has been with the Bills since 2017. He previously was at Syracuse University from 2005 to 2017 as an assistant athletic trainer and then the head athletic trainer for football. Asked about Kellington's time at SU, an athletic department spokesman deferred comment to the Bills. 

Kellington's first exposure to the NFL came in 1999 with the Denver Broncos as an offseason intern. He interned again in the 2000 offseason and was a season intern with the team in 2001. He was an assistant athletic trainer with the Amsterdam Admirals of NFL Europe in 2002. 

While pursuing his master's at Ohio State from 2000 to 2002, Kellington was a graduate assistant athletic trainer with the Buckeyes field hockey and women's lacrosse programs. 

A native of Midwest City, Okla., he has a bachelor's degree from Oklahoma State. 

Here is a sampling of the thanks on social media from Bills fans. A number of fans have suggested that rather than announcing the starting lineup before Sunday's game, the Bills should announce the names of the medical staff. 

NFL world comes together in support of Damar Hamlin

