Who did Colts' Jonathan Taylor surpass for most TDs against the Bills?
Who did Colts' Jonathan Taylor surpass for most TDs against the Bills?

  • Updated
Taylor sees a hole

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor finds a hole in the Bills defense during the second quarter.

 Harry Scull Jr.

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor had five touchdowns against the Buffalo Bills by early in the fourth quarter of Sunday's blowout. 

Taylor had runs of 3, 2, 10 and 1 yard and a catch-and-run TD reception of 23 yards. 

Before Sunday, five players had four total touchdowns against the Bills in a game:

Calvin Hill, Dallas, Sept. 19, 1971

Lydell Mitchell, Baltimore, Oct. 12, 1975

Chuck Foreman, Minnesota, Dec. 20, 1975

Clarence Williams, San Diego, Sept. 16, 1979

Randy Moss, New England Nov. 18, 2007

Hill and Williams had four rushing TDs so Taylor is tied with them.

