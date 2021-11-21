Who did Colts' Jonathan Taylor surpass for most TDs against the Bills?

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor had five touchdowns against the Buffalo Bills by early in the fourth quarter of Sunday's blowout.
Taylor had runs of 3, 2, 10 and 1 yard and a catch-and-run TD reception of 23 yards.
Before Sunday, five players had four total touchdowns against the Bills in a game:
Calvin Hill, Dallas, Sept. 19, 1971
Lydell Mitchell, Baltimore, Oct. 12, 1975
Chuck Foreman, Minnesota, Dec. 20, 1975
Clarence Williams, San Diego, Sept. 16, 1979
Randy Moss, New England Nov. 18, 2007
Hill and Williams had four rushing TDs so Taylor is tied with them.
Photos: Colts dominate Bills in first half
Tough break
Taylor scores
Picture perfect celebration
Diggs scores
Stopping the run
Upper deck
Turnover
Taylor scores again
Hines
Big game for Taylor
Hard to catch
Making the D miss
Moss stuffed
McKenzie downfield
Pittman up the middle
Allen throws heat
Gilliam rushes
Broken play
Taylor, yet again
Beasley tracks it down
Davis makes a catch
Breida slips away
Knox pulls it in
Odum intercepts again
Allen scrambles
Motor up the middle
Coach calls it
First down
Taylor sees a hole
Milano defends
Deadly turnover
Making the Bills pay
McKenzie upended
Knox protects
Tough day
Indie protects
Singletary slips away
Pressure on Wentz
Three more
Watch now: Bills' Micah Hyde talks about loss to Colts
[BN] Blitz Daily Updates
Feed your obsession. Start every morning with a guide to the latest news from One Bills Drive and stay informed about what is going on elsewhere in the NFL.