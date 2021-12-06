 Skip to main content
Who are the Manning Cast guests for Bills-Patriots game
  Updated
Peyton Manning and Eli Manning (copy)

Peyton Manning, left, and brother Eli Manning before an NFL football game on Oct. 22, 2018.

 John Bazemore/Associated Press

The lineup for the Manning Cast on ESPN2 for Monday night's Bills-Patriots game has been set. 

The Manning Cast version of Monday Night Football hosted by Peyton and Eli Manning and will air beginning at 8:13 p.m.

As previously reported, David Letterman will be the leadoff guest. 

The remaining guests were announced Monday afternoon, former NFL defensive back Aqib Talib and Fox Sports play-by-play announcer Joe Buck. Talib is now working with Fox as an analyst.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen was a guest on the Manning Cast on Nov. 1 for the third quarter.

One notable change: The Mannings typically had four guests, one per quarter, but will have only three Monday night, potentially clearing time for Letterman to guest for much of the first half. 

