Who are the Bills' free agents?

Here are the Bills' free agents heading into the offseason listed by position.
The new league year begins at 4 p.m. March 17. The deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets is April 23.
Quarterback: Matt Barkley
Running back: T.J. Yeldon, Taiwan Jones
Wide receiver: Andre Roberts, Isaiah McKenzie
Tight end: Tyler Kroft
Offensive line: Daryl Williams, Ike Boettger (RFA), Jon Feliciano, Ty Nsekhe, Brian Winters
Defensive end: Trent Murphy
Lineacker: Matt Milano, Andre Smith (RFA)
Cornerback: Josh Norman, Levi Wallace (RFA)
Safety: Dean Marlowe
Punter: Corey Bojorquez