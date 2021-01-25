 Skip to main content
Who are the Bills' free agents?
Who are the Bills' free agents?

Bills running back T.J. Yeldon is scheduled to become a free agent. 

 James P. McCoy / Buffalo News

Here are the Bills' free agents heading into the offseason listed by position.

The new league year begins at 4 p.m. March 17. The deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets is April 23.

Quarterback: Matt Barkley

Running back: T.J. Yeldon, Taiwan Jones

Wide receiver: Andre Roberts, Isaiah McKenzie

Tight end: Tyler Kroft

Offensive line: Daryl Williams, Ike Boettger (RFA), Jon Feliciano, Ty Nsekhe, Brian Winters

Defensive end: Trent Murphy

Lineacker: Matt Milano, Andre Smith (RFA)

Cornerback: Josh Norman, Levi Wallace (RFA)

Safety: Dean Marlowe

Punter: Corey Bojorquez

