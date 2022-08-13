Which Buffalo Bills players are not in uniform for preseason opener and starting lineups

While few, if any, of the Buffalo Bills' starters are expected to play Saturday's preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts, here are the players who were not in uniform during pregame warmups:
* Wide receivers Tavon Austin, Marquez Stevenson
* Safety Jordan Poyer
* Ddefensive tackles Eli Ankou, DaQuan Jones
* Cornerback Tre White
* Guard Ike Boettger (PUP)
Here are the Bills' starters on offense:
QB Case Keenum.
RB Zack Moss.
TE O.J. Howard.
WRs Khalil Shakir, Jake Kumerow, Jamison Crowder.
OL, left to right: Tommy Doyle, Bobby Hart, Greg Van Roten, Cody Ford, Luke Tenuta.
Here are the Bills' starters on defense:
DL: Boogie Basham, A.J. Epenesa, Tim Settle, Brandin Bryant.
LBs: Andre Smith, Terrel Bernard.
CBs: Kaiir Elam, Christian Benford, Cam Lewis.
S: Damar Hamlin, Jaquan Johnson.