The odds are stacked against a rookie undrafted free agent making an NFL team’s 53-man roster.

That’s true throughout the league, but the odds are even longer in Buffalo, where General Manager Brandon Beane has constructed a roster that is ready to challenge for a Super Bowl.

Last year, a total of 56 rookie undrafted free agents survived final cuts to start the season on an active roster around the NFL.

The Bills were one of just four teams – along with the Chiefs, Cardinals and Chargers – that did not have a single UDFA make the team coming out of training camp.

One of the Bills’ undrafted free agents, defensive end Kingsley Jonathan, was claimed off waivers and joined the Chicago Bears at final cuts and later returned to Buffalo.

Various reports have the Bills agreeing to sign seven undrafted free agents, although that number might increase before the start of rookie minicamp Friday.

Keeping in mind it’s a tough hill to climb, here is a ranking of which of those seven players has the best chance to crack the 53-man roster, from the least to most likely:

7. Jordan Mims, RB, Fresno State. Mims rushed for 3,290 yards and 37 touchdowns in his college career, but Beane struck a deal with veteran Latavius Murray during the draft and elected not to use a draft pick at the position. The amount of guaranteed money given to Murray and Damien Harris makes it likely both will have a good chance to make the team. With James Cook and Nyheim Hines also back, there simply doesn’t look to be room for an undrafted free agent at running back.

6. Braydon Johnson, WR, Oklahoma State. Johnson turns 25 in December, so he’s an older prospect. He finished the 2022 season with 32 catches for 566 yards and three touchdowns and started 10 games. His unofficial 40 time at Oklahoma State Pro Day in March was 4.38 seconds.

5. Tyrell Shavers, WR, San Diego State. Shavers is a big target at 6-foot-6. He bounced around a lot in college, starting at Alabama before transferring to Mississippi State and then to San Diego State. He had 38 catches for 643 yards and three touchdowns in 2022. Shavers also contributes on special teams, but the Bills added a receiver in the fifth round – Florida’s Justin Shorter – who is also tall (Shorter is 6-4) and plays special teams.

4. Jalen Wayne, WR, South Alabama. The cousin of former Colts wide receiver Reggie Wayne, Jalen Wayne had 58 catches for 815 yards and nine touchdowns in 2022. He is big enough to play outside (6-2, 210 pounds), but also might get a look in the slot. Similar to Shavers, Wayne would have to greatly outplay one of the Bills’ projected top six receivers to crack the 53-man roster.

3. Richard Gouraige, OL, Florida. He made 42 career starts for the Gators, which is impressive playing in the Southeastern Conference. Gouraige also has experience playing guard and tackle, which the Bills like, but most scouting reports have suggested his best fit in the NFL is inside. That’s a problem, because the Bills addressed guard with both big money in free agency (Connor McGovern) and a premium draft pick (Gouraige’s Florida teammate, O’Cyrus Torrence, in the second round).

2. Noah Henderson, OT, East Carolina. A back injury cost Henderson most of the 2020 season, but he returned to serve as a team captain in 2021-22, starting 22 games over that time. A 6-foot-6, 319-pounder, Henderson played right tackle in college. That’s a position where the Bills would like to add some competition for incumbent Spencer Brown. Beane did not do that in the draft, so Henderson walks into a good situation to compete for a depth spot.

1. D.J. Dale, DT, Alabama. The Bills signed defensive tackle Poona Ford days after the draft, which hurts Dale’s chances. What helps them, though, is that once Dale’s contract becomes official, he’ll be signed for the next three years. The Bills’ projected top five players at the position are all playing in the final year of their respective contracts. If Dale shows promise, the Bills might like to keep him around to have at least a bit of security at the position. Dale, who played 48 games for the Crimson Tide, carried a sixth- or seventh-round grade, according to NFL.com.