Where the Bills stand in AFC playoff picture after Week 12

1. Baltimore 8-3

Schedule: at Steelers, at Browns, vs. Packers, at Bengals, vs. Rams, vs. Steelers

2. New England 8-4

Schedule: at Bills, Bye, at Colts, vs. Bills, vs. Jaguars, at Dolphins

3. Tennessee 8-4

Schedule: Bye, vs. Jaguars, at Steelers, vs. 49ers, vs. Dolphins, at Texans

4. Kansas City 7-4

Schedule: vs. Broncos, vs. Raiders, at Chargers, vs. Steelers, at Bengals, at Broncos

5. Cincinnati 7-4

Schedule: vs. Chargers, vs. 49ers, at Broncos, vs. Ravens, vs. Chiefs, at Browns

6. Bills 7-4

Schedule: vs. Patriots, at Buccaneers, vs. Panthers, at Patriots, vs. Falcons, vs. Jets

7. L.A. Chargers 7-4

Schedule: at Bengals, vs. Giants, vs. Chiefs, at Texans, vs. Broncos, at Raiders

IN CONTENTION

8. Las Vegas 6-5

Schedule: vs. Washington, at Chiefs, at Browns, vs. Broncos, at Colts, vs. Chargers

9. Denver 6-5

Schedule: at Chiefs, vs. Lions, vs. Bengals, at Raiders, at Chargers, vs. Chiefs

10. Indianapolis 6-6

Schedule: at Texans, Bye, vs. Patriots, at Cardinals, vs. Raiders, at Jaguars

11. Pittsburgh 5-5-1

Schedule: vs. Ravens, at Vikings, vs. Titans, at Chiefs, vs. Browns, at Ravens

12. Cleveland 6-6

Schedule: Bye, vs. Ravens, vs. Raiders, at Packers, at Steelers, vs. Bengals