Where the Bills stand in AFC playoff picture after Week 12
  • Updated
Bills Saints

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs with the ball during the third quarter against the New Orleans Saints.

 James P. McCoy

With New England's victory against Tennessee on Sunday, the Patriots moved a half-game ahead of the Bills for first place in the AFC East. 

With the Titans' loss combined with Baltimore's victory against Cleveland on Sunday night, the Ravens are 8-3 and sit atop the AFC. New England and Tennessee are 8-4. 

1. Baltimore 8-3

Schedule: at Steelers, at Browns, vs. Packers, at Bengals, vs. Rams, vs. Steelers

2. New England 8-4

Schedule: at Bills, Bye, at Colts, vs. Bills, vs. Jaguars, at Dolphins

3. Tennessee 8-4

Schedule: Bye, vs. Jaguars, at Steelers, vs. 49ers, vs. Dolphins, at Texans

4. Kansas City 7-4

Schedule: vs. Broncos, vs. Raiders, at Chargers, vs. Steelers, at Bengals, at Broncos

5. Cincinnati 7-4

Schedule: vs. Chargers, vs. 49ers, at Broncos, vs. Ravens, vs. Chiefs, at Browns

6. Bills 7-4

Schedule: vs. Patriots, at Buccaneers, vs. Panthers, at Patriots, vs. Falcons, vs. Jets

7. L.A. Chargers 7-4

Schedule: at Bengals, vs. Giants, vs. Chiefs, at Texans, vs. Broncos, at Raiders

IN CONTENTION

8. Las Vegas 6-5

Schedule: vs. Washington, at Chiefs, at Browns, vs. Broncos, at Colts, vs. Chargers

9. Denver 6-5

Schedule: at Chiefs, vs. Lions, vs. Bengals, at Raiders, at Chargers, vs. Chiefs

10. Indianapolis 6-6

Schedule: at Texans, Bye, vs. Patriots, at Cardinals, vs. Raiders, at Jaguars

11. Pittsburgh 5-5-1

Schedule: vs. Ravens, at Vikings, vs. Titans, at Chiefs, vs. Browns, at Ravens

12. Cleveland 6-6

Schedule: Bye, vs. Ravens, vs. Raiders, at Packers, at Steelers, vs. Bengals

