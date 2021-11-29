Where the Bills stand in AFC playoff picture after Week 12

With New England's victory against Tennessee on Sunday, the Patriots moved a half-game ahead of the Bills for first place in the AFC East.
With the Titans' loss combined with Baltimore's victory against Cleveland on Sunday night, the Ravens are 8-3 and sit atop the AFC. New England and Tennessee are 8-4.
1. Baltimore 8-3
Schedule: at Steelers, at Browns, vs. Packers, at Bengals, vs. Rams, vs. Steelers
2. New England 8-4
Schedule: at Bills, Bye, at Colts, vs. Bills, vs. Jaguars, at Dolphins
3. Tennessee 8-4
Schedule: Bye, vs. Jaguars, at Steelers, vs. 49ers, vs. Dolphins, at Texans
4. Kansas City 7-4
Schedule: vs. Broncos, vs. Raiders, at Chargers, vs. Steelers, at Bengals, at Broncos
5. Cincinnati 7-4
Schedule: vs. Chargers, vs. 49ers, at Broncos, vs. Ravens, vs. Chiefs, at Browns
6. Bills 7-4
Schedule: vs. Patriots, at Buccaneers, vs. Panthers, at Patriots, vs. Falcons, vs. Jets
7. L.A. Chargers 7-4
Schedule: at Bengals, vs. Giants, vs. Chiefs, at Texans, vs. Broncos, at Raiders
IN CONTENTION
8. Las Vegas 6-5
Schedule: vs. Washington, at Chiefs, at Browns, vs. Broncos, at Colts, vs. Chargers
9. Denver 6-5
Schedule: at Chiefs, vs. Lions, vs. Bengals, at Raiders, at Chargers, vs. Chiefs
10. Indianapolis 6-6
Schedule: at Texans, Bye, vs. Patriots, at Cardinals, vs. Raiders, at Jaguars
11. Pittsburgh 5-5-1
Schedule: vs. Ravens, at Vikings, vs. Titans, at Chiefs, vs. Browns, at Ravens
12. Cleveland 6-6
Schedule: Bye, vs. Ravens, vs. Raiders, at Packers, at Steelers, vs. Bengals