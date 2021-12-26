Where game against Patriots ranks among 10 biggest in regular season under Sean McDermott

Bills' Covid outbreak grows as Gabriel Davis, Cody Ford are latest to go on NFL's reserve list Coach Sean McDermott also said special teams coordinator Heath Farwell and defensive line coach Eric Washington also are being placed on the list.

“I think that's the world we're living in and I think you just got to stay mentally strong through it, really, and not get too down because every day someone else goes down,” McDermott said. “And that's the reality of our situation. So stay positive, control the pieces we can control and we know we're going to play on Sunday, and try and get ourselves ready to go here.”

Hyde wore a mask to his news conference following practice Thursday, just one way he’s doing what he can to minimize the impact the virus is currently having on the team.

“I think we’re doing everything we can around the building, obviously wearing masks and trying to socially distance and have meetings virtually or whatever, just trying to get through this thing healthy,” he said. “I know leaguewide a lot of teams are just preparing accordingly. I guess this is the new norm. This is what we’re all living through. I’m sure you guys all are living through it, too. It’s mind blowing to watch the news and see around the NFL what’s happening. The guys popping and becoming positive and can’t play in the games. This is the world we live in now.”

The Bills frequently use the phrase “control the controlables,” but have found with Covid, that’s something they are unable to do.