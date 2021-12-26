Where game against Patriots ranks among 10 biggest in regular season under Sean McDermott

The dynasty was supposed to be dead.
When the Buffalo Bills walked into Gillette Stadium almost exactly one year ago, a changing of the guard felt inevitable in the AFC East. The visiting team absolutely put it on the home team, as the Bills’ 38-9 victory over the New England Patriots was breathtaking in its efficiency.
Quarterback Josh Allen completed 27 of 36 passes for 320 yards and four touchdowns. Stefon Diggs tied a career high with three touchdown catches – the last of which came in the fourth quarter and had the unmistakable feeling of a message being sent to Patriots coach Bill Belichick, who has never been shy about running up the score against divisional opponents in the past.
With Tom Brady basking in the Florida sun and the Patriots on their way to a 7-9 finish, it felt as if a new era was just beginning that night in Foxborough.
Not so fast, though. Like any great villain, the Patriots have resurrected themselves in 2021. They enter Sunday’s rematch against the Bills leading the AFC East with a 9-5 record. Talk radio in Boston has basked in the Patriots’ return to prominence, and taken every opportunity to tell the Bills their one-year reign atop the division was an empty-stadium, pandemic-induced anomaly.
That type of talk has taken this rivalry – which is a fair word to use now, as opposed to when Brady lorded over the Bills for two decades – to another level.
“Yeah, we understand,” Allen said. “For how long this team's been the top dog in this division and really the conference, so we players, we know that, we feel that, but we try to set that aside as much as possible and just try to focus in and hone in on executing a game plan.
“We know what’s at stake, but we’re not trying to make it the biggest game.”
Good luck with that. Allen and his teammates can talk all they want about how it’s the biggest game because it’s the next one. There’s no running from the reality, though, that this game is different than a Week 4 matchup against the Texans. This is the Patriots, after all. A psychological component comes into play when going against them that just doesn’t exist against other teams.
With what’s at stake – first place in the AFC East and a clear path to the division title – and who it’s against, this game is bigger than others.
But where does it rank in the Sean McDermott era? The Buffalo News set out to determine just that. Here’s our ranking of the 10 biggest regular-season games under McDermott:
10. Dec. 10, 2017 – Buffalo 13, Indianapolis 7, OT
While it’s more memorable for the snow that never relented during the game, this game went a long way toward ending the playoff drought. Kelvin Benjamin – remember him? – made the only play of his Bills career with an 8-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter from Nathan Peterman – remember him? The Bills also came remarkably close to losing this game twice. The Colts went for two points after a touchdown in the final minutes of regulation and were successful, but the play was called back on a questionable offensive pass interference call. Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri also missed a 43-yard field goal at the end of regulation. The Bills won in overtime on a 21-yard touchdown run by running back LeSean McCoy, keeping their playoff hopes alive.
9. Sept. 9, 2018 – Baltimore 47, Buffalo 3
How exactly does one of the worst losses in franchise history make the list? Simple. It’s the game that started the Allen era at quarterback. The Bills started Peterman in the 2018 season opener, but a laughably bad first half in the rain against the Ravens (4 of 13, 25 yards, one interception, three sacks) led to him being benched and Allen taking over for the second half. Ready or not, it was his time.
8. Dec. 30, 2018 – Buffalo 42, Miami 17
Yes, it came at the end of a 6-10 season, but the Bills’ victory in the regular-season finale over the Dolphins came with one big takeaway – they had something at quarterback. Allen torched the Dolphins with five total touchdowns – starting a run of dominance over the divisional rival that continues to this day.
7. Dec. 31, 2017 – Buffalo 22, Miami 16
While this date is remembered more for what happened after the Bills’ win, the miracle Cincinnati touchdown that ended the drought wouldn’t have meant what it did if the Bills didn’t take care of business in South Florida a few minutes earlier. This game was memorable in its own right – beloved defensive tackle Kyle Williams scored on a fullback dive, after all – as the Bills raced out to a big lead in the first half, then had to hold on for dear life at the end. They did, setting up a memorable scene in the locker room after Andy Dalton connected with Tyler Boyd to beat the Ravens.
6. Dec. 6, 2021 – New England 14, Buffalo 10
The Bills are 0-5 in games decided by a touchdown or less this season. One of those losses came at home against the Patriots on "Monday Night Football." The game was played with wind gusts up to 50 mph that made throwing and kicking the ball a comedy of errors at times. One big defensive breakdown led to a 64-yard touchdown run by the Patriots in the first quarter, and the Bills were chasing from there. Buffalo gave up 222 rushing yards – despite the Patriots all but telling them they were going to run the ball – which led to some raw emotion after the game from safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer, who took offense when asked if they were “embarrassed” by the defensive performance. That reaction showed the level of frustration that came with losing a game in which the opposing quarterback threw just three passes. The win for New England put them in control of the AFC East, but a loss last week to Indianapolis opened the door for the Bills to pull even in the standings with a victory Sunday. If Buffalo then wins out, it will hold the tiebreaker over the Patriots based on a better record within the division.
5. Oct. 10, 2021 – Buffalo 38, Kansas City 20
"Sunday Night Football." A rematch of last season’s AFC championship game. A huge win by the Bills that, at the time, looked like it sent a statement about where the team stood. The Bills proved they had constructed a roster that could beat the Chiefs. Unfortunately for the team, we’ve since learned the bigger question is whether they can handle physical teams – such the Titans, Colts and Patriots – that put an emphasis on winning at the line of scrimmage. The Bills have fallen short against all of those teams this season, but have a chance to turn things around in Sunday's rematch.
4. Dec. 15, 2019 – Buffalo 17, Pittsburgh 10
A win over the Cowboys two weeks prior to this game – more on that in a bit – returned the Bills to the national spotlight, as their game against the Steelers got flexed to Sunday Night Football. The Buffalo defense led the way, intercepting Duck Hodges four times, including the game-clinching pick by Levi Wallace with 6 seconds left in the Bills’ end zone. Allen found tight end Tyler Kroft for a 14-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter to provide the go-ahead points in a victory that clinched a playoff spot.
3. Dec. 19, 2020 – Buffalo 48, Denver 19
The Bills officially ended the Patriots’ run in the AFC East, clinching the division title in dominant fashion. The celebration that ensued – and the greeting the team received at the airport – made it clear just how much of a weight was lifted off the organization and its fans by winning the division for the first time since 1995. That also brought with it the franchise’s first home playoff game, and in turn, first postseason win, since that same season.
2. Nov. 28, 2019 -- Buffalo 26, Dallas 15
Thanksgiving in Dallas is about the biggest stage the regular season has to offer, and it was a coming-out party for Allen and Co. The Bills got creative in running a trick play that resulted in a touchdown pass from receiver John Brown to running back Devin Singletary, and Allen did the rest in leading the Bills to a victory that all but guaranteed a second playoff berth in three seasons.
1. Dec. 26, 2021 – Buffalo ??, New England ??
This is it. This is the biggest game of the McDermott era, given the opponent and what’s at stake.
“I got it last year, as far as like, how serious the week is and the approach,” receiver Stefon Diggs said. “I try not to change my mindset. I try to dominate each and every week. I go in there with the mindset I want to win. As far as, like, from the fan perspective, I know how serious this week is for everybody else, but I promise you I'm taking it just as serious, if not a little bit more.”
The good news for the Bills is, as the above list shows, they have plenty of experience in playing in these types of games.
“That's where leadership really comes in,” McDermott said. “The team is led by player-driven leaders during this time of year. It's good to be playing in important games down the stretch, so we respect that and respect the opponent, but again, I think the big key is the leadership in the locker room during the back quarter of the season, if you will, and now in the last couple of games here, that'll be a big piece for us going forward.”
Complicating matters is the team’s current Covid outbreak, which will leave it without potentially six key players – offensive linemen Dion Dawkins, Jon Feliciano and Cody Ford, wide receivers Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis and defensive end A.J. Epenesa.
Coach Sean McDermott also said special teams coordinator Heath Farwell and defensive line coach Eric Washington also are being placed on the list.
“I think that's the world we're living in and I think you just got to stay mentally strong through it, really, and not get too down because every day someone else goes down,” McDermott said. “And that's the reality of our situation. So stay positive, control the pieces we can control and we know we're going to play on Sunday, and try and get ourselves ready to go here.”
Hyde wore a mask to his news conference following practice Thursday, just one way he’s doing what he can to minimize the impact the virus is currently having on the team.
“I think we’re doing everything we can around the building, obviously wearing masks and trying to socially distance and have meetings virtually or whatever, just trying to get through this thing healthy,” he said. “I know leaguewide a lot of teams are just preparing accordingly. I guess this is the new norm. This is what we’re all living through. I’m sure you guys all are living through it, too. It’s mind blowing to watch the news and see around the NFL what’s happening. The guys popping and becoming positive and can’t play in the games. This is the world we live in now.”
The Bills frequently use the phrase “control the controlables,” but have found with Covid, that’s something they are unable to do.
“Basically, you can do everything right and guys still pop up positive,” Diggs said. “We’re living in a world where you just have to roll with the punches. We might not have a guy, we might have a guy. We had guys go out on game day last week. I saw Spencer Brown on the left side. I’m looking to the right I’m like, ‘What you doing over there?’ Dion Dawkins is out. For us, it’s easy to say ‘next man up.’ It’s definitely something that hurt us. Like, man, we wish we had our guy there. But every team in the league is dealing with it. It seems like it’s going to come down to who’s healthiest, who’s available.”
That answer will come Sunday morning, as the Bills hold their breath that no more positive cases are discovered before kickoff in Gillette Stadium.
“We always talk about how every game is our biggest game, just because it’s our next one. We try to treat every game the same, but everyone knows the extra meaning of this one,” tight end Dawson Knox said Friday. “The winner’s going to be on top of the division – major playoff implications for us. So there’s a little extra excitement in the air this week. We know how critical it is, so everything’s amped up a little bit.”