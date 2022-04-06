Where does Stefon Diggs' new contract land him among NFL wide receivers?

A massive contract for Stefon Diggs with the Buffalo Bills should better reflect the value the wide receiver brings to the team.

Before the extension, Diggs was playing under a contract with an average annual value of $14.4 million, well less than a match for his production and 21st among the league's wide receivers.

Wednesday, he and the Bills agreed to terms on a four-year extension. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the deal is worth up to $104 million.

Diggs will reportedly get a $21.5 million signing bonus and $70 million in total guarantees.

The extension would place him in the top five for both highest paid wide receivers in the NFL and highest total guarantees among wide receivers, according to contracts website Spotrac.com.

Once the contract is signed and filed, the figures could prove to be slightly different. Still, Diggs is on track to be paid among the game's elite players at his position.

Here is where he would rank in highest average salary for wide receivers, per Spotrac:

Tyreek Hill (Miami), $30 million.

Davante Adams (Las Vegas), $28 million.

DeAndre Hopkins (Arizona), $27.25 million.

Stefon Diggs (Buffalo), $26 million.

D.J. Moore (Carolina), $20.6 million.

Here is where he would rank for total guarantees for wide receivers, also per Spotrac:

Tyreek Hill (Miami), $72.2 million.

Stefon Diggs (Buffalo), $70 million.

Davante Adams (Las Vegas), $65.5 million.

Michael Thomas (New Orleans), $60.5 million.

DeAndre Hopkins (Arizona), $60 million.

