As is the case with every team, roster turnover is part of the business of the NFL.
The Buffalo Bills entered the offseason with 19 unrestricted free agents and three restricted or exclusive rights free agents, and general manager Brandon Beane and the organization will be faced with some tough decisions in who to try to retain and at what price.
Here is the list of players, who has returned and who has left thus far:
LB Tremaine Edmunds -- Chicago
QB Case Keenum -- Houston
S Jordan Poyer -- Re-signed
LB Tyler Matakevich -- Re-signed
WR Jamison Crowder -- New York Giants
OL David Quessenberry -- Re-signed
P Sam Martin -- Re-signed
RB Devin Singletary -- Houston
S Jaquan Johnson -- Las Vegas
TE Tommy Sweeney -- New York Giants
Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary talks with reporters about the need to get "over the hump" as the Buffalo Bills clean out their lockers after the 27-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in an AFC divisional playoff game.
Harry Scull Jr.
Restricted or exclusive rights free agents
LB Tyrel Dodson -- Re-signed
CB Dane Jackson -- Re-signed
CB/S Cam Lewis -- Re-signed
