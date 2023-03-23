As is the case with every team, roster turnover is part of the business of the NFL.

The Buffalo Bills entered the offseason with 19 unrestricted free agents and three restricted or exclusive rights free agents, and general manager Brandon Beane and the organization will be faced with some tough decisions in who to try to retain and at what price.

Here is the list of players, who has returned and who has left thus far:

Unrestricted free agents

LB Tremaine Edmunds -- Chicago

QB Case Keenum -- Houston

S Jordan Poyer -- Re-signed

OL Rodger Saffold

DT Jordan Phillips

DE Shaq Lawson

LB Tyler Matakevich -- Re-signed

WR Jamison Crowder -- New York Giants

OL David Quessenberry -- Re-signed

RB Taiwan Jones

P Sam Martin -- Re-signed

OL Greg Van Roten

WR Jake Kumerow

WR Cole Beasley

S Dean Marlowe

OL Bobby Hart

LB A.J. Klein

RB Devin Singletary -- Houston

S Jaquan Johnson -- Las Vegas

TE Tommy Sweeney -- New York Giants

Restricted or exclusive rights free agents

LB Tyrel Dodson -- Re-signed

CB Dane Jackson -- Re-signed

CB/S Cam Lewis -- Re-signed