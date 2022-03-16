 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Where Bills will select in 2022 NFL draft
0 comments
topical

Where Bills will select in 2022 NFL draft

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month
Bills Patriots pregame (copy)

Bills General Manager Brandon Beane.

 Harry Scull Jr. / Buffalo News

The NFL announced its compensatory draft picks Tuesday and released the official NFL draft order Wednesday. 

The draft is Thursday, April 28 to Saturday, April 30. 

The Bills currently have eight draft picks:

First round: No. 25 overall

Second round: No. 57

Third round: No. 89

Fourth round: No. 130

Fifth round: No. 168

Sixth round: No. 185 (from Carolina)

Sixth round: No. 203

Seventh round: No. 231 (from Atlanta)

Seventh round: No. 246

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

F1 accused of ignoring Bahrain human rights abuses

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News