Where Bills will select in 2022 NFL draft

The NFL announced its compensatory draft picks Tuesday and released the official NFL draft order Wednesday.
The draft is Thursday, April 28 to Saturday, April 30.
The Bills currently have eight draft picks:
First round: No. 25 overall
Second round: No. 57
Third round: No. 89
Fourth round: No. 130
Fifth round: No. 168
Sixth round: No. 185 (from Carolina)
Sixth round: No. 203
Seventh round: No. 231 (from Atlanta)
Seventh round: No. 246
