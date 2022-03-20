 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Where Bills will select in 2022 NFL draft after Case Keenum trade
Bills Patriots pregame (copy)

Bills General Manager Brandon Beane.

 Harry Scull Jr. / Buffalo News

The NFL announced its compensatory draft picks Tuesday and released the official NFL draft order Wednesday. The Bills traded their own seventh-round pick, No. 246, to the Browns for quarterback Case Keenum.

The draft is Thursday, April 28 to Saturday, April 30. 

The Bills currently have eight draft picks:

First round: No. 25 overall

Second round: No. 57

Third round: No. 89

Fourth round: No. 130

Fifth round: No. 168

Sixth round: No. 185 (from Carolina)

Sixth round: No. 203

Seventh round: No. 231 (from Atlanta)

 

