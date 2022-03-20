Where Bills will select in 2022 NFL draft after Case Keenum trade

The NFL announced its compensatory draft picks Tuesday and released the official NFL draft order Wednesday. The Bills traded their own seventh-round pick, No. 246, to the Browns for quarterback Case Keenum.
The draft is Thursday, April 28 to Saturday, April 30.
The Bills currently have eight draft picks:
First round: No. 25 overall
Second round: No. 57
Third round: No. 89
Fourth round: No. 130
Fifth round: No. 168
Sixth round: No. 185 (from Carolina)
Sixth round: No. 203
Seventh round: No. 231 (from Atlanta)
