Where Bills stand in AFC playoff picture entering Sunday's Week 15 games
topical

  • Updated
Bills Buccaneers

Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox runs after a catch.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News

Here is how the AFC playoff picture looks entering Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers:

1. Kansas City 9-4

Week 15: Beat Chargers, 34-28.

Remaining: vs. Steelers, at Bengals, at Broncos.

2. Tennessee 9-4

Week 15: at Steelers.

Remaining: vs. 49ers, vs. Dolphins, at Texans.

3. New England 9-5

Week 15: Lost at Colts, 27-17.

Remaining: vs. Bills, vs. Jaguars, at Dolphins.

4. Baltimore 8-5

Week 15: vs. Packers.

Remaining: at Bengals, vs. Rams, vs. Steelers.

5. Indianapolis 8-6

Week 15: Beat Patriots, 27-17.

Remaining: at Cardinals, vs. Raiders, at Jaguars.

6. Los Angeles Chargers 8-6

Week 15: Lost to Chiefs, 34-27.

Remaining: at Texans, vs. Broncos, at Raiders.

7. Bills 7-6

Week 15: vs. Panthers

Remaining: at Patriots, vs. Falcons, vs. Jets. 

In contention

8. Cleveland 7-6

Week 15: vs Raiders (Monday).

Remaining: at Packers, at Steelers, vs. Bengals.

9. Cincinnati 7-6

Week 15: at Broncos.
 

10. Denver 7-6

Week 15: vs. Bengals. 

Remaining: at Raiders, at Chargers, vs. Chiefs.

11. Pittsburgh 6-6-1

Week 15: vs. Titans.

Remaining: at Chiefs, vs. Browns, at Ravens.
