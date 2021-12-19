Where Bills stand in AFC playoff picture entering Sunday's Week 15 games

Here is how the AFC playoff picture looks entering Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers:
1. Kansas City 9-4
Week 15: Beat Chargers, 34-28.
Remaining: vs. Steelers, at Bengals, at Broncos.
2. Tennessee 9-4
Week 15: at Steelers.
Remaining: vs. 49ers, vs. Dolphins, at Texans.
3. New England 9-5
Week 15: Lost at Colts, 27-17.
Remaining: vs. Bills, vs. Jaguars, at Dolphins.
4. Baltimore 8-5
Remaining: at Bengals, vs. Rams, vs. Steelers.
5. Indianapolis 8-6
Week 15: Beat Patriots, 27-17.
Remaining: at Cardinals, vs. Raiders, at Jaguars.
6. Los Angeles Chargers 8-6
Week 15: Lost to Chiefs, 34-27.
7. Bills 7-6
Week 15: vs. Panthers
Remaining: at Patriots, vs. Falcons, vs. Jets.