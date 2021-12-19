 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Delta Sonic – Home of Unlimited Car Washes & Interior Cleanings
Where Bills stand in AFC playoff picture after Week 15
0 comments
topical

Where Bills stand in AFC playoff picture after Week 15

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month
Bills Buccaneers

Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox runs after a catch.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News

Here is how the AFC playoff picture looks after Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers:

1. Kansas City 10-4

Week 15: Beat Chargers 34-28.

Remaining: vs. Steelers, at Bengals, at Broncos.

2. New England 9-5

Week 15: Lost at Colts 27-17.

Remaining: vs. Bills, vs. Jaguars, at Dolphins.

3. Tennessee 9-5

Week 15: Lost at Steelers 19-14.

Remaining: vs. 49ers, vs. Dolphins, at Texans.

4. Cincinnati 8-6

Week 15: Beat Broncos, 15-10.

Remaining: vs. Ravens, vs. Chiefs, at Browns.

5. Indianapolis 8-6

Week 15: Beat Patriots 27-17.

Remaining: at Cardinals, vs. Raiders, at Jaguars.

6. Los Angeles Chargers 8-6

Week 15: Lost to Chiefs 34-28.

Remaining: at Texans, vs. Broncos, at Raiders.

7. Bills 8-6

Week 15: Beat Panthers 31-14.

Remaining: at Patriots, vs. Falcons, vs. Jets.

In contention

8. Baltimore 8-6

Week 15: Lost to Packers 31-30.

Remaining: at Bengals, vs. Rams, vs. Steelers.

9. Pittsburgh 7-6-1

Week 15: Beat Titans 19-14.

Remaining: at Chiefs, vs. Browns, at Ravens.

10. Las Vegas 7-7

Week 15: Beat Browns 16-14.

Remaining: vs. Broncos, at Colts, vs. Chargers.

11. Miami 7-7

Week 15: Beat Jets 31-24

Remaining: at Saints, at Titans, Patriots 

12. Cleveland 7-7

Week 15: lost to Raiders 16-14

Remaining: at Packers, at Steelers, vs. Bengals.

13. Denver 7-7

Week 15: Lost to Bengals 15-10.

Remaining: at Raiders, at Chargers, vs. Chiefs.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Hochul says state will accept Orchard Park as site of new Bills stadium

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+6
Buffalo Bills fans donated $442,000 to Dalton Foundation. Nearly $100,000 went to management firm
Local News

Buffalo Bills fans donated $442,000 to Dalton Foundation. Nearly $100,000 went to management firm

  • Updated

The News reviewed state and federal public records, consulted charity watchdog groups and other industry professionals and interviewed the Dalton Foundation’s board members, tax attorney and beneficiaries. The scrutiny revealed that Prolanthropy not only profited from Bills fans’ unsolicited donations, but the nonprofits it manages submit tax records that obscure how the money was used.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News