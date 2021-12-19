Where Bills stand in AFC playoff picture after Week 15

Here is how the AFC playoff picture looks after Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers:
1. Kansas City 10-4
Week 15: Beat Chargers 34-28.
Remaining: vs. Steelers, at Bengals, at Broncos.
2. New England 9-5
Week 15: Lost at Colts 27-17.
Remaining: vs. Bills, vs. Jaguars, at Dolphins.
3. Tennessee 9-5
Week 15: Lost at Steelers 19-14.
Remaining: vs. 49ers, vs. Dolphins, at Texans.
4. Cincinnati 8-6
Week 15: Beat Broncos, 15-10.
Remaining: vs. Ravens, vs. Chiefs, at Browns.
5. Indianapolis 8-6
Week 15: Beat Patriots 27-17.
Remaining: at Cardinals, vs. Raiders, at Jaguars.
6. Los Angeles Chargers 8-6
Week 15: Lost to Chiefs 34-28.
Remaining: at Texans, vs. Broncos, at Raiders.
7. Bills 8-6
Week 15: Beat Panthers 31-14.
Remaining: at Patriots, vs. Falcons, vs. Jets.
In contention
8. Baltimore 8-6
Week 15: Lost to Packers 31-30.
Remaining: at Bengals, vs. Rams, vs. Steelers.
9. Pittsburgh 7-6-1
Week 15: Beat Titans 19-14.
Remaining: at Chiefs, vs. Browns, at Ravens.
10. Las Vegas 7-7
Week 15: Beat Browns 16-14.
Remaining: vs. Broncos, at Colts, vs. Chargers.
11. Miami 7-7
Week 15: Beat Jets 31-24
Remaining: at Saints, at Titans, Patriots
12. Cleveland 7-7
Week 15: lost to Raiders 16-14