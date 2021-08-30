 Skip to main content
Where Bills players ranked on national top 100 lists entering season
Buffalo Bills vs. Green Bay Packers

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen completes a pass to wide receiver Cole Beasley (11) in the first quarter against Green Bay on Saturday.

 James P. McCoy / Buffalo News

ESPN became the latest outlet to do a top 100 list of NFL players entering the 2021 season. 

Three Bills made the list, led by Josh Allen at No. 9. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was No. 18 and cornerback Tre'Davious White was No. 23, his highest ranking among the five outlets who have created lists. 

Allen was in the top 10 from four outlets and ranked No. 40 by Pro Football Focus. 

ESPN's top five are Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill.  

Here is where Bills' players were ranked by various outlets: 

 OutletAllenDiggsWhiteBeasley
NFL Network10119596
CBS Sports101278 
PFF (top 50)4045  
Pro Football Network92238 
ESPN91823 
