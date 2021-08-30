Where Bills players ranked on national top 100 lists entering season

ESPN became the latest outlet to do a top 100 list of NFL players entering the 2021 season.

Three Bills made the list, led by Josh Allen at No. 9. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was No. 18 and cornerback Tre'Davious White was No. 23, his highest ranking among the five outlets who have created lists.

Allen was in the top 10 from four outlets and ranked No. 40 by Pro Football Focus.

ESPN's top five are Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Here is where Bills' players were ranked by various outlets:

Outlet Allen Diggs White Beasley NFL Network 10 11 95 96 CBS Sports 10 12 78 PFF (top 50) 40 45 Pro Football Network 9 22 38 ESPN 9 18 23