Where Bills players finished in fan voting for Pro Bowl

  • Updated
  • 0
Allen on a run

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen makes a run in the fourth quarter Saturday at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Here is where Bills players finished in fan voting for the Pro Bowl at their respective positions: 

QB Josh Allen, fourth

WR Stefon Diggs, fourth

FB Reggie Gilliam, fifth

K Tyler Bass, fifth

C Mitch Morse, sixth

LS Reid Ferguson, sixth

TE Dawson Knox, eighth

SS Jordan Poyer, 10th

ST Siran Neal, 10th

Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa received 306,861 votes to lead all players in fan voting. He was followed by Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (293,679), Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes (271,541), Minnesota receiver Justin Jefferson (264,653) and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (248,279).

Rosters will be announced at 8 p.m. Wednesday on the NFL Network. They are determined by the consensus vote of fans, players and coaches. 

Pro Bowl events culminate Feb. 5 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

