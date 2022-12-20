Where Bills players finished in fan voting for Pro Bowl

Here is where Bills players finished in fan voting for the Pro Bowl at their respective positions:
QB Josh Allen, fourth
WR Stefon Diggs, fourth
FB Reggie Gilliam, fifth
K Tyler Bass, fifth
C Mitch Morse, sixth
LS Reid Ferguson, sixth
TE Dawson Knox, eighth
SS Jordan Poyer, 10th
ST Siran Neal, 10th
Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa received 306,861 votes to lead all players in fan voting. He was followed by Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (293,679), Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes (271,541), Minnesota receiver Justin Jefferson (264,653) and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (248,279).
Rosters will be announced at 8 p.m. Wednesday on the NFL Network. They are determined by the consensus vote of fans, players and coaches.
Pro Bowl events culminate Feb. 5 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.