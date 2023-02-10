With the announcement of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2023 on Thursday, Buffalo Bills great Steve Tasker was trending on social media Friday.

As in, "Why isn't Steve Tasker in the Hall of Fame?" or "When will Steve Tasker be in the Hall of Fame?"

For players, the Hall of Fame selection process is divided into "modern era" and "senior" candidates.

Tasker's final year of eligibility in the modern era was for the Class of 2022. He was one of 26 semifinalists, but was not chosen as one of the 15 finalists. It was the ninth time that Tasker had made it to the semifinals. He also was a semifinalist for the classes of 2004, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2020 and 2021.

Tasker starred for the Bills from 1986 to 1997, and is widely viewed as the greatest special teams coverage player of all time.

With the end of his modern era eligibility, Tasker was in the senior category for the first time as part of the Class of 2023 selection process. His 1997 retirement means he has been out of the game for 25 years.

The Seniors Committee is made up of 12 members of the overall Selection Committee, and committee members are sent a preliminary list for consideration. That list for this year had 127 names, according to the Hall of Fame.

The initial group is trimmed to 25 semifinalists in early July, and then a vote is held to determine the 12 finalists.

In August, the committee meets and can recommend up to three candidates for election to the Hall of Fame.

The committee put forward Joe Klecko, Ken Riley and Chuck Howley. There is no explicit expiration of senior eligibility. Howley, for example, first played in the NFL in 1958 with the Chicago Bears. Riley died in 2020 at the age of 70 and last played in 1983.

The other nine players the Seniors Committee discussed were Ken Anderson, Maxie Baughan, Randy Gradishar, Cecil Isbell, Bob Kuechenberg, Eddie Meador, Tommy Nobis, Sterling Sharpe and Everson Walls. The three players named along with Gradishar, Kuechenberg and Sharpe advanced to the final six, the Hall said.

The Senior nominees then go through the same selection process as the modern era finalists. A candidate must receive at least 80% of the vote to be selected for enshrinement.

"I don’t stay awake at night clamoring for it,” Tasker told the News in 2021 before his final year of eligibility. “I don’t pound the table when it doesn’t happen for me. I don’t talk to my wife about it. I don’t pout about it. Because I see that list every year, and I really have a lot of love and respect for all of the guys who are on that list. The guys who I played with and against and the guys who played after I left the game and the guys who played before me. I know how difficult a list that is to be on, let alone to come out in the top four or five names on the list in a given year. That’s what really gives me peace about it: I continue to be on that list with guys I really have a lot of respect for."

Tasker joined the Bills via waiver claim from the Houston Oilers on Nov. 8, 1986 – just five days after the team hired Marv Levy as head coach. Levy, a former special teams coordinator, recognized the importance of that phase of the game, and in Tasker, had a special player. Tasker made the Pro Bowl seven times in his career, and is the only special teams player to win MVP of the game, which came in 1993 when he made four tackles on special teams, blocked a field goal and forced a fumble.

For his career, Tasker made 204 tackles on special teams and blocked seven punts. Tasker probably could have played more on offense – quarterback Jim Kelly lobbied for it – and did find some success as a receiver near the end of his career, making 41 catches for 627 yards and six touchdowns over the 1995 and '96 seasons. Special teams, however, are what Tasker specialized in, and what he'll be forever remembered for.

“Maybe, in some small way, I put some small spot on the map, maybe a little stronger than it was before for a special teams person,” Tasker said in 2021. “But it’s not for anybody outside the voters and the Pro Football Hall of Fame to have that say.” Kick returner Devin Hester was among the modern era finalists this year but was not selected for induction.